Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy, Pomona College Student Positive for Coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Two of the most recent cases of coronavirus in the Inland Empire include an assistant to the Riverside County Sheriff and a student at Pomona College.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco announced that one of his deputies had tested positive in a recorded statement Thursday. The deputy had been assigned to jails.

Bianco said the deputy, who is recovering at home, reported that he had been working for several days. The deputy had reported that he worked several days ago, but was sent home after saying he was not feeling well.

The deputy had no contact with any employee or inmate that day, according to Bianco.

The department says they currently have 11 quarantined inmates after showing symptoms and several officers have isolated themselves in their homes, but no one else tested positive.

Pomona College, in San Bernardino County, says a student was diagnosed on Tuesday and reported to the school on Wednesday. The student left campus on March 13 and has not returned since.

Most students left the campus before March 18, but the school has allowed fewer than 100 students to enter the residences, according to the Daily Bulletin. All in-person classes have been moved online.

Claremont also reported his first COVID-19 case on Tuesday.

The Riverside University Health System had predicted that coronavirus cases would likely double every four to five days.