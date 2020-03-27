Riverside Clinic doctor tests positive for COVID-19, county reports 78 new cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Health researchers worked Friday to track down patients who may have interacted with a doctor at the Riverside Medical Clinic's Day Street location who tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The news came when Riverside County reported 78 new coronavirus cases, totaling 185. The number of virus-related deaths remained unchanged at eight.

"This is an unfortunate situation and we are taking all necessary steps to protect patients and staff," Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County public health officer, said in a statement.

Anyone who may have contacted the doctor, including the clinic's medical staff at 6405 Day St. in Riverside, near the Moreno Valley border, was being notified.

County officials said the doctor, who was not identified, was expected to recover and those who may have been exposed would be examined Saturday.

Judy Carpenter, president and chief operating officer of Riverside Medical Clinic, said the seven locations remain open and that the staff was "committed to ensuring that you receive the highest quality of care like we have received in the past 85 years." The safety of our patients remains our highest priority and we assure you that we have taken all measures to protect your health and that of your family. "

Riverside County public health officials also shared more detailed information on the location of the cases with Riverside, Moreno Valley and Palm Springs among the highest concentrations on Friday.

Western Riverside County:

Riverside, 21 cases

Eastvale, 11 cases Beaumont, 5 cases, 1 dead

Coachella Valley:

Palm Springs, 15 cases, 2 dead

Desert Hot Springs, 3 cases City cathedral, 3 cases

The new data came a day after county public health officials released new estimates indicating that coronavirus cases in Riverside County will continue to grow, possibly doubling every four to five days, and deaths from viral complications could increase the current figure 125 times in the next month. .

"I just want to be completely honest with you and very clear to you, that we know that the increase is not yet here," Supervisor Manuel Pérez said on Facebook Live on Friday. "The increase is coming, and we anticipate the increase sometime in mid-April through early May."

Pérez said the numbers will continue to increase as testing capacity increases.

