Rihanna Returns To Music With PartyNextDoor Song Believe It

Get prepared, Rihanna Fans!

The 32-year-old artist made her return to music on Friday. The nine-time Grammy winner appears on PartyNextDoorThe new song "Believe It,quot;. The song is part of the 26-year-old Canadian singer's star-studded album. Partymobile, which also features Duck Y Bad bunny.

Fans can hear the voice of the "Umbrella,quot; star at some points throughout the tune, including during the chorus.

"Hey / Better make me believe it / Better make me believe it / Believe you won't fool me," he sings.

Music lovers have been patiently waiting for RiRi's return. In fact, they have been crossing their fingers in search of new music for about three years. The last time Rihanna appeared in a song was in 2017. That year, she appeared in several singles, including "Lemon,quot; with N.E.R.D., "Loyalty,quot; with Kendrick Lamar, "Selfish,quot; with Future and "Wild Thoughts,quot; with DJ Khaled Y Bryson Tiller. However, she has not released her own album in four years. His most recent was Anti, which dropped in 2016.