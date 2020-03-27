Rihanna Donates Personal Protective Equipment To New York State

As many cities across the country continue to work to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, many celebrities have been doing their part to help prevent the spread, too. Among those celebrities, Rihanna has insisted on helping fight the virus.

Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo He's been turning to social media for constant updates, and during an update he thanked a list of people and organizations for their contribution to helping New Yorkers stay safe. One of those people was Rihanna and her foundation. He thanked them for donating personal protective equipment to New York State.

He said, "I want to thank Rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for donating personal protective equipment to New York State. We greatly appreciate your help and that of so many others who have stepped forward. "

Last weekend, the Clara Lionel Rihanna Foundation announced a $ 5 million donation to help fight the coronavirus.

The foundation said in a statement, “When we started this year, we could never have imagined how COVID-19 would so dramatically alter our lives. No matter who you are or where you are from, this pandemic will affect us all. And for the world's most vulnerable, the worst may be yet to come. In the past five years, CLF has been one of the first organizations to respond to some of the world's most devastating natural disasters, and we have seen firsthand the profound and unintended consequences of being unprepared. "

Some of the organizations they will work with include, Direct Relief, Feeding America, Partners in Health, the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and the International Rescue Committee.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94