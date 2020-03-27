Home Entertainment Review Brie Bella's pregnancy before Total Bellas returns

It's safe to say that motherhood looks great on Brie Bella.

the Total fine Star is expecting her second child with her husband Daniel Bryan (maiden Bryan Danielson), which will make your two-year-old daughter Birdie An older sister. The news came in the form of a double announcement, with Brie's twin sister. Nikki Bella It also reveals that she is pregnant.

"We are shocked like all of you! I never thought in a million years that @thenikkibella and I were going to have pregnant bellies together!" Brie wrote on Instagram earlier this year. "Knowing us, our babies will be coming the same day too hahaha! We are excited to have everyone follow us on this amazing journey! I love you sister!"

Well the Total divas veteran is not far. In fact, WWE stars are even a week and a half apart!

Soon, both Brie and Nikki will return to the small screen when a new season of Total fine arrives on April 2.

In the meantime, check out Brie's pregnancy journey in the gallery below!

Instagram

All together

Brie, Nikki, Bryan, Artem, and Birdie spend quality family time together while distancing themselves socially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Brie Bella, Instagram, March 2020

Instagram

Wedding Guest Fun

Brie registers at a friend's wedding in Arizona.

Brie Bella

Instagram

Selfie Game Strong

Brie shares a pregnancy photo on IG in March 2020.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Instagram

Butt to bump

the Total fine the stars take a selfie with their matching bumps.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

PHAM, Dufffotos / BACKGRID

Lunch appointment

Pregnant twin sisters take a bite to eat at Joan & # 39; s on Third in L.A.

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Craving apples

"# 18weekspregnant feels great and loves apples !!"

Brie Bella, Birdie, Instagram

Instagram

Chaos Cuties

"Always chaos in Danielson's house!"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Family dinner

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Business Lady Bump

"Quick pose before the panel,quot;

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Sweet selfie

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Second Baby Bump

"15 weeks and I feel so much better! Happiness #second quarter,quot;

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Phamous / BACKGRID

family outing

The Bella twins and their little punches hit a local farmers market.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

ROME / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Twin Strikes

The pregnant twins come out with their growing bumps.

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Moments of peace

"41 weeks! Enjoying the cool weather today @dbgphx Desert Botanical Gardens! Hoping all nature walks will inspire Birdie to come out # 41weekspregnant # 1weeklate #tryingtobepatient."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Sunflower signs

"Our sunflowers have blossomed, so @thewinstonfrenchie and I think it's a sign Birdie is coming very soon! # 40weekspregnant # 4dayslate #patientlywaiting #sunflowersaremyfavorite."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Late

"Everything is ready … waiting patiently for my sweet little bird to arrive."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

The waiting game

"The best distraction to make the day go by fast! We're both rooting for her cousin Birdie to come this weekend! @Whatlolalikes my precious little Vivienne."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

38 and counting

"38 weeks pregnant! And my husband is still questioning me about Bella Brains, check it out on our YouTube channel, link in biography."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Almost there

"Will she come on Sunday? What does everyone think?" #BellaArmy #birdiejoedanielson #babybump #pregnancy # 39weekspregnant "

Brie Bella, maternity photo shoot, pregnancy

Shannon Lee Photography

Photoshoot!

Brie took a series of beautiful maternity photos during a picturesque shoot with Shannon Lee Photography.

Brie Bella, maternity photo shoot, pregnancy

Shannon Lee Photography

Crowns for two

Brie holds a small crown made for Baby Birdie.

Brie Bella, maternity photo shoot, pregnancy

Shannon Lee Photography

Walk on water

It almost looks like Brie is walking on water in this amazing photo.

Brie Bella, maternity photo shoot, pregnancy

Shannon Lee Photography

Blank vision

Brie cradles her growing bell in a flowing white dress.

Brie Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy

Instagram

Travel

"Hello San Diego! ☀️ excited to see the #BellaFam ✨ #TotalBellas,quot;

Brie Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy

Instagram

Flower power

Brie Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy

Instagram

Strike a pose

"I loved the glamor last night by @honeybeileen and the hair by @hairbykatelynd ✨ #TotalBellas,quot;

Brie Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy

Instagram

Boho mama

"Honestly @fillyboomaternity nails it with bohemian fashion !!! ✨ #fillyboo #maternityfashion #pregnantfashion #bohemianstyle #free #babybump

Glam: @honeybeileen

Hair: @hairbykatelynd "

Brie Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy

Instagram

Sweater Weather

"Hello Tahoe! ❄️ #maternityfashion #fauxfur #winterfashion # 32weekspregnant,quot;

Brie Bella, Instagram, Pregnancy

Instagram

Glamor Girl (s)

"Everyone ready for the WIN Awards! Thank you @honeybeileen and @paulnortonhair for making me feel fabulous! ✨"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Third trimester!

"I've finally gotten into my Third Trimester! 27 weeks pregnant! I've been taking a lot of walks, I've thrown on a bar that when I got to the gym today I felt a little lost! But I got great! Exercising and feeling so good. Sleeping was not the best because I have a very active baby at night, but I am so grateful for such a healthy and easy pregnancy. 13 more weeks to go !!! #pregnancy #babybump # pregnancyfitness # babydanielson. "

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Bare bump

"Feeling so good at # 23weekspregnant #babybump #mommytobe #happiestever,quot;.

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Maternity style

"I love my @soonmaternity dress! It makes me feel like the right kind of sexy! #Pregnantfashion #soonmaternity #babybump # 23weekspregnant."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Merry Christmas

"I know people get discouraged with their bellies after Christmas, but I must say I love mine! #Babybump # 22weeks #specialtimeofyear @goldsheepclothing."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Red alert

"I love to see my belly button start to stick out! # 19 weeks #babybump."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Gym Selfie

"Another glamorous gym photo! I started my workout and now I'm ready to start my #TotalBellas snack set in 2 hours! You don't want to miss this episode! OH my family! 8pm only on E! #Nowkickingpregnancysbutt."

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Dueling Baby Bumps

"Girl bonuses! How blessed they will be for having had each other! @Whatlolalikes #bestfriendsalready #Girls #babybumps,quot;

Brie Bella

Brie Bella

A little diva is coming!

Brie and Bryan announced that they are going to have a girl!

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Bikini Bumpin & # 39;

"I weighed myself today and put on 10 pounds … it's weird because I thought to myself that's too much! I really loaded it the first trimester!
This stage can be difficult because you seem a little pregnant but not really. You lose your waist but gain breasts and a butt (mine really start to look like Nikki's) but then I thought how much I love how voluptuous I am getting. Michaelangeo just painted voluptuous goddesses, so I'm enjoying the best transition a woman can go through! # pregnancy # 12 weeks #bodypositive #bodytransformation #nofilter "

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Pregnancy cravings

"I must say that I am becoming a cook #momlife #gettingreadyforbaby #cooking,quot;

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Fit mommy

The second trimester has me like #feelingmoreEnergy #hubbylove #workout

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Blow Just

"Did you enjoy #TotalBellas? Here soon the West Coast will be able to enjoy the chaos. In the meantime, I'll show you my growing belly! Finally going to the gym and it was SO hard! Baby steps, literally !!"

Brie Bella, Instagram

Instagram

Big ad

"Crazy! We are parents to be # cloud9,quot;

Total fine returns Thursday, April 2 at 9 p.m., only on E!

