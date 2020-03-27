Review Brie Bella's pregnancy before Total Bellas returns

It's safe to say that motherhood looks great on Brie Bella.

the Total fine Star is expecting her second child with her husband Daniel Bryan (maiden Bryan Danielson), which will make your two-year-old daughter Birdie An older sister. The news came in the form of a double announcement, with Brie's twin sister. Nikki Bella It also reveals that she is pregnant.

"We are shocked like all of you! I never thought in a million years that @thenikkibella and I were going to have pregnant bellies together!" Brie wrote on Instagram earlier this year. "Knowing us, our babies will be coming the same day too hahaha! We are excited to have everyone follow us on this amazing journey! I love you sister!"

Well the Total divas veteran is not far. In fact, WWE stars are even a week and a half apart!

Soon, both Brie and Nikki will return to the small screen when a new season of Total fine arrives on April 2.