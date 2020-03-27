Review Brie Bella's pregnancy before Total Bellas returns

It's safe to say that motherhood looks great on Brie Bella.
the Total fine Star is expecting her second child with her husband Daniel Bryan (maiden Bryan Danielson), which will make your two-year-old daughter Birdie An older sister. The news came in the form of a double announcement, with Brie's twin sister. Nikki Bella It also reveals that she is pregnant.
"We are shocked like all of you! I never thought in a million years that @thenikkibella and I were going to have pregnant bellies together!" Brie wrote on Instagram earlier this year. "Knowing us, our babies will be coming the same day too hahaha! We are excited to have everyone follow us on this amazing journey! I love you sister!"
Well the Total divas veteran is not far. In fact, WWE stars are even a week and a half apart!
Soon, both Brie and Nikki will return to the small screen when a new season of Total fine arrives on April 2.
In the meantime, check out Brie's pregnancy journey in the gallery below!
All together
Brie, Nikki, Bryan, Artem, and Birdie spend quality family time together while distancing themselves socially during the coronavirus pandemic.
Wedding Guest Fun
Brie registers at a friend's wedding in Arizona.
Selfie Game Strong
Brie shares a pregnancy photo on IG in March 2020.
Butt to bump
the Total fine the stars take a selfie with their matching bumps.
PHAM, Dufffotos / BACKGRID
Lunch appointment
Pregnant twin sisters take a bite to eat at Joan & # 39; s on Third in L.A.
Craving apples
"# 18weekspregnant feels great and loves apples !!"
Chaos Cuties
"Always chaos in Danielson's house!"
Family dinner
Business Lady Bump
"Quick pose before the panel,quot;
Sweet selfie
Second Baby Bump
"15 weeks and I feel so much better! Happiness #second quarter,quot;
Phamous / BACKGRID
family outing
The Bella twins and their little punches hit a local farmers market.
ROME / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Twin Strikes
The pregnant twins come out with their growing bumps.
Moments of peace
"41 weeks! Enjoying the cool weather today @dbgphx Desert Botanical Gardens! Hoping all nature walks will inspire Birdie to come out # 41weekspregnant # 1weeklate #tryingtobepatient."
Sunflower signs
"Our sunflowers have blossomed, so @thewinstonfrenchie and I think it's a sign Birdie is coming very soon! # 40weekspregnant # 4dayslate #patientlywaiting #sunflowersaremyfavorite."
Late
"Everything is ready … waiting patiently for my sweet little bird to arrive."
The waiting game
"The best distraction to make the day go by fast! We're both rooting for her cousin Birdie to come this weekend! @Whatlolalikes my precious little Vivienne."
38 and counting
"38 weeks pregnant! And my husband is still questioning me about Bella Brains, check it out on our YouTube channel, link in biography."
Almost there
"Will she come on Sunday? What does everyone think?" #BellaArmy #birdiejoedanielson #babybump #pregnancy # 39weekspregnant "
Shannon Lee Photography
Photoshoot!
Brie took a series of beautiful maternity photos during a picturesque shoot with Shannon Lee Photography.
Shannon Lee Photography
Crowns for two
Brie holds a small crown made for Baby Birdie.
Shannon Lee Photography
Walk on water
It almost looks like Brie is walking on water in this amazing photo.
Shannon Lee Photography
Blank vision
Brie cradles her growing bell in a flowing white dress.
Travel
"Hello San Diego! ☀️ excited to see the #BellaFam ✨ #TotalBellas,quot;
Flower power
Strike a pose
"I loved the glamor last night by @honeybeileen and the hair by @hairbykatelynd ✨ #TotalBellas,quot;
Boho mama
"Honestly @fillyboomaternity nails it with bohemian fashion !!! ✨ #fillyboo #maternityfashion #pregnantfashion #bohemianstyle #free #babybump
Glam: @honeybeileen
Hair: @hairbykatelynd "
Sweater Weather
"Hello Tahoe! ❄️ #maternityfashion #fauxfur #winterfashion # 32weekspregnant,quot;
Glamor Girl (s)
"Everyone ready for the WIN Awards! Thank you @honeybeileen and @paulnortonhair for making me feel fabulous! ✨"
Third trimester!
"I've finally gotten into my Third Trimester! 27 weeks pregnant! I've been taking a lot of walks, I've thrown on a bar that when I got to the gym today I felt a little lost! But I got great! Exercising and feeling so good. Sleeping was not the best because I have a very active baby at night, but I am so grateful for such a healthy and easy pregnancy. 13 more weeks to go !!! #pregnancy #babybump # pregnancyfitness # babydanielson. "
Bare bump
"Feeling so good at # 23weekspregnant #babybump #mommytobe #happiestever,quot;.
Maternity style
"I love my @soonmaternity dress! It makes me feel like the right kind of sexy! #Pregnantfashion #soonmaternity #babybump # 23weekspregnant."
Merry Christmas
"I know people get discouraged with their bellies after Christmas, but I must say I love mine! #Babybump # 22weeks #specialtimeofyear @goldsheepclothing."
Red alert
"I love to see my belly button start to stick out! # 19 weeks #babybump."
Gym Selfie
"Another glamorous gym photo! I started my workout and now I'm ready to start my #TotalBellas snack set in 2 hours! You don't want to miss this episode! OH my family! 8pm only on E! #Nowkickingpregnancysbutt."
Dueling Baby Bumps
"Girl bonuses! How blessed they will be for having had each other! @Whatlolalikes #bestfriendsalready #Girls #babybumps,quot;
Brie Bella
A little diva is coming!
Brie and Bryan announced that they are going to have a girl!
Bikini Bumpin & # 39;
"I weighed myself today and put on 10 pounds … it's weird because I thought to myself that's too much! I really loaded it the first trimester!
This stage can be difficult because you seem a little pregnant but not really. You lose your waist but gain breasts and a butt (mine really start to look like Nikki's) but then I thought how much I love how voluptuous I am getting. Michaelangeo just painted voluptuous goddesses, so I'm enjoying the best transition a woman can go through! # pregnancy # 12 weeks #bodypositive #bodytransformation #nofilter "
Pregnancy cravings
"I must say that I am becoming a cook #momlife #gettingreadyforbaby #cooking,quot;
Fit mommy
The second trimester has me like #feelingmoreEnergy #hubbylove #workout
Blow Just
"Did you enjoy #TotalBellas? Here soon the West Coast will be able to enjoy the chaos. In the meantime, I'll show you my growing belly! Finally going to the gym and it was SO hard! Baby steps, literally !!"
Big ad
"Crazy! We are parents to be # cloud9,quot;
