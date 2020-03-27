"Resistencia" and "Cinta" establish virtual theatrical releases – Deadline

The specialized box office space has quickly adapted to the changing film landscape, as many are switching to virtual theatrical openings. Many indie and arthouse titles launch day and date and are VOD only, making the transition, for the most part, a familiar territory for many distributors and production companies.

Written and directed by Jonathan Jakubowicz, Resistance It tells the true story of a group of girl and boy explorers who created a network that saved almost 10,000 orphans whose parents had been killed by the Nazis in World War II. Jesse Eisenberg takes the lead role as an aspiring Jewish actor who has a need to help children, leading him to the world of pantomime. As a result, he would become the iconic French mime Marcel Marceau.

Jakubowicz is known for his movie. Stone hands which premiered at Cannes in 2016. The film starred Edgar Ramírez (who also appears in Resistance) as the legendary boxer Roberto Durán, as he continued his life and shed light on his coach Ray Arcel, played by Robert De Niro. In 2005, the Venezuelan director directed the criminal drama. Express kidnapping It became the country's biggest box office hit for Venezuela at the time. The socially driven narrative of the kidnapping was based on his own experience of being kidnapped and then President Hugo Chávez was not happy about that. Two lawsuits were filed against the film for alleged defamation and one charge against Jakubowicz for promoting drugs and denouncing the

Jakubowicz is not afraid to push the envelope when it comes to socially minded narratives.

Resistance It also stars Ed Harris, Clémence Poésy and Matthias Schweighöfer. Jakubowicz is a producer along with Claudine Jakubowicz, Dan Maag, Thorsten Schumacher, Carlos García de Paredes and Patrick Zorer. The film drops today on digital platforms and cable VOD.

Deborah Kampmeier's will also open virtually this weekend (Split, Virgin, Hounddog) Headband, which is based on real events.

Located in New York City, Headband It hits close to home when it comes to the Time’s Up movement. It follows two aspiring actresses (Isabelle Fuhrman and Annarosa Mudd) who come across the dark side of the entertainment industry and how women take advantage. The film addresses questionable behavior that often goes unnoticed and seeks to answer the question, "How could this kind of thing happen?"

"Headband It is based on the true story of my dear friend. Making this movie gave her a voice, "said Deborah Kampmeier." Often, silencing a woman's voice after an act of violence or coercion can be as damaging as the act itself. We hope our film will provide voice and relief to others whose Stories have been silenced. Emotional isolation can be painful and terrifying for survivors, and during this time of social estrangement we want to provide a space to connect and find support after watching the movie together. "

The film had a virtual premiere – red carpet and all – on March 26. Then it will be available in theaters. To expand on the film's message, daily screenings at 7 PM ET will be followed by a panel conversation with different special guests, including Kampmeier and cast and crew members, every night from now until April 9. The film will be available. starting April 10 on VOD platforms. Check out the trailer below.

Gravitas Ventures is ready to launch Pi Ware & # 39; s (Solitude, the act) documentary film Skin Deep: The Battle Over Morgellons March 31. The document delves deep into the heated controversy surrounding Morgellons disease, a skin condition where fibers grow under a person's skin. Many medical professionals consider the condition delusional and the feature sheds light on the heated debate.

As for other specialized streaming options, many dealers, production companies, and studios are advancing to the digital plate with their titles. For the most part, they are being released digitally sooner rather than later. As previously reported, Focus Features was released Emma. digital while Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell Sundance comedy from Searchlight Pictures Downhill is available starting today. Also, the critically acclaimed Neon Portrait of a burning lady has come to Hulu.

Indie Inside the rain It had an exclusive launch in New York City on March 13 and was slated to expand to the country's top 40 markets before the coronavirus pandemic. The producers have now decided to move the romantic drama into digital and will allow viewers to watch it through purchase, subscription or free of charge through advertising platforms.

Written, directed, and starring Aaron Fisher, the film follows a bipolar student (Fisher) who is part of an incident causing misunderstandings that lead to his expulsion. After befriending a woman at a strip club (Ellen Toland), they plan to recreate the incident to prove her innocence. The film also stars Rosie Pérez and Eric Roberts, Catherine Curtin, and Paul Schulze.

Besides all this, Kino LorberKino Marquee's virtual theater exhibition initiative has expanded to 150 theaters with Cannes winner Bacurau. Alamo Drafthouse and Laemmle Theaters have just registered to see many of their locations. They will also carry out a virtual Q&A with the filmmakers Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles and the cast presented by BAM. It will be available for viewing on April 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Ken Loach Sorry we miss you It is also available through Kino Marquee with Film Forum in New York.

Music Box Films He has also created his own Music Box StreamLocal initiative, which launches today. The platform broadcasts current releases at home through the purchase of tickets through art theaters across the country. This will also include live discussions between filmmakers and art sponsors.

Initiative begins with coming-of-age drama And then we dance. On April 2, they will air a Q&A with director Levan Akin via Instagram Live. Starting today, participating theaters include: