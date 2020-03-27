Reprogramming Wimbledon would not be an easy task, believes Jamie Murray | Tennis news

"Once the tournament is delayed, there is less and less daylight,quot;





Jamie Murray says reprogramming Wimbledon will be difficult

Jamie Murray believes organizers may have a hard time rescheduling Wimbledon for later in the season if the Grand Slam is postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A decision on the turf tournament scheduled to start on June 29 will be done next week but the organizers have already ruled out organizing the tournament without spectators.

"I don't know how long they could delay it," said Murray, a two-time Wimbledon mixed doubles champion. BBC Scotland & # 39; s The Nine.

"For them, the optics don't necessarily look great, I guess, if there are sporting events around the world that are canceled and are trying to figure things out."

Organizers of the French Open have already made the decision to move the clay court tournament to September 20 since it began in May.

"There are many other stakeholders, many other tournaments to consider," said Murray.

"Even things like daylight for the tournament. Once the tournament is delayed, there is less and less daylight. When you play at Wimbledon normally, you can play until 10 at night."

Yes #Wimbledon was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, do you think it should move to fall? – Sky Sports Tennis (@SkySportsTennis) March 23, 2020

