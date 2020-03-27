Remembering the Detroiters we lost to COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML409b65c983578d1caa56a58104d1b6d811% %MINIFYHTML409b65c983578d1caa56a58104d1b6d812%

(DETROIT Up News Info) – He came as a thief in the night, stealing loved ones and making many ill. The COVID-19 coronavirus is affecting the world and leaving pain right here in Detroit.

As of Thursday afternoon, the virus has claimed the lives of 60 people across Michigan. Here are some faces of those who have lost their lives this week.

"My sister, the queen of the ballroom," said Omari Barksdale.

Barksdale spoke about his beloved older sister, Laneeka Barksdale. Memories is all that Omari has about her sister. He doesn't want you to remember the 47-year-old mother of four because of how she died, but because of how she lived.

“She loved to dance man since we were very young. Everyone loved the personality that smiled, she will make you feel special, she will make you feel included. That's what she was, "he said.

He passed away on Monday, March 23 and is survived by his four children.

Just a day later, COVID-19 picked up another Detroiter.

"If you know Marlowe, connecting with history, connecting with people has been the main thing," said Ian Conyers.

Former Detroit state representative Ian Conyers says he is devastated by the loss of his friend and mentor. Marlowe Stoudamire, advocate of the city, is known by far, but best known for taking the knowledge she gained while traveling the world and bringing those ideas to the city she loved, to make it a better place.

"We all know that he was very involved in the Detroit 67 project, but he wanted us to continue living that and to know who we are, what our contributions have been and, once again, I cannot emphasize how important the next generation was to him," he said. Conyers.

Marlowe leaves behind a wife and two school-age children, he was 43 years old.

Reports of COVID-19 present in the Wayne County Sheriff's Department began to appear this week, and just one day after Marlowe's death, COVID-19 took the life of one of those sheriffs.

Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon says he has known Donafye Collins, 63, since her teens. He said he would often tease Collins about his second passion, as a radio personality.

"I would just say that you just keep that radio voice on all the time, you know you have to get out of that radio voice, and that was kind of a little joke between the two of us," Napoleon said.

Donafye is survived by his wife and four children.

