Registered Sex Offender Group Sues COVID-19 Citation to Avoid Mandatory Appearances – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A group representing registered sex offenders will go to trial over the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's requirement that they appear in person at Sheriff's stations throughout the county during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Alliance for Constitutional Sexual Crime Laws filed the lawsuit Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, seeking a court order suspending requirements to appear in person until the threat of the pandemic ends.

Similar lawsuits have been filed in Murrietta, San Diego, and Sacramento. All three lawsuits included a plaintiff who has one or more high-risk COVID-19 factors, including asthma, according to the

suit.

Some of the registrants under California law are designated "sexually violent predators,quot; and must update their registration every 90 days.

But the law "does not require registrants to play Russian roulette with their lives to provide the information required for their regular updates," the lawsuit says.

According to the group, the LAPD has placed signs outside its police stations "confirming that the LAPD's registration policy is currently modified to accommodate COVID-19 emergency measures."

"Requiring people to register in person is dangerous, perhaps deadly, for law enforcement officials as well as for registrants and their families," said ACSOL President Chance Oberstein. "And, as the Los Angeles Police Department has shown, searching can be done safely using the phone."

There was no immediate response to a request for comment from the Sheriff's Department.

