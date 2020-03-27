Reduce data consumption: how to reduce data consumption while using WhatsApp calls, videos and more

At a time when the entire country is closed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, a key means of communicating and staying in touch with friends and family is through smartphones and instant messaging platforms. WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, is among the most popular instant messaging platforms with features such as sharing multimedia content, audio and video calls using VoIP services. Considering that everyone depends on the speed of the Internet, as well as data, it is an application that consumes a lot of energy.

According to an Android Authority report, WhatsApp consumes around 740 Kb / minute in a voice call. Now, that data consumption will increase with video calls.

COAI has recently requested to reduce internet consumption to free up some bandwidth for essential services.

So what should we do here to reduce WhatsApp data consumption? Well, obviously, we are not going to ask you to stop making video calls or to stop sharing photos and videos. Follow these steps to reduce data consumption on WhatsApp:

Steps to reduce the consumption of WhatsApp call data

one) Open WhatsApp and touch the three vertical points.



two) Go to Settings and tap on Data usage and storage



3) Here, look for the Low data usage option in the Call settings and activate the toggle in front of the option



Steps to reduce data and photo data consumption

For this, the best thing you can do is disable the automatic download function and here we show you how to do it.

one) Go to WhatsApp settings



two) Tap Data and storage usage



3) Tap When using mobile data, uncheck all boxes and tap OK



4) Repeat for two other options: when connected via Wi-Fi and when roaming



Steps to exclude videos from chat backup

It is already clear that WhatsApp videos consume data to upload and download. These days, most of the shared videos are related to coronavirus or anything else random that isn't worth a backup, since the Chat backup also consumes data to upload to the cloud. Also, if you want to save some of them, you can always manually upload them to the cloud storage.

To do this, look for the chat backup option located in Settings -> Chat. Then uncheck the Include Videos option.