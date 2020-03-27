Red Sox increase part-time aid group to $ 1.5 million, including Aramark providers

%MINIFYHTMLd89702156f463928438d66badd6b7a8d11% %MINIFYHTMLd89702156f463928438d66badd6b7a8d12%

The amount of aid money will increase 50 percent, from $ 1 million to $ 1.5 million, with Aramark dealers joining Red Sox game day staff such as ticket catchers, ushers and the ground team. as recipients of aid.

Aramark's more than 1,000 employees, the team's outsourced dealership to sell hot dogs and beer, mix drinks, and keep suites stocked in Fenway Park, will now be able to participate in an expanded group of humanitarian aid for game-day workers affected by the closing of the baseball season.

The Red Sox decided that the concession workers at Fenway are part of the Red Sox family after all.

The $ 1 million aid plan was announced two weeks ago.

Details on how much money will go to each employee and when have not yet been evaluated, but Zineb Curran, vice president of corporate communication, said the funds are recognition of the role that all game day employees play.

"We consider all of the Aramark workers in our ballparks to be part of the extended Red Sox family, and while we understand that this support does not fully mitigate the impact of what they are experiencing, we hope it will help and help them. during this challenging period, "Curran said.

Aramark workers at Fenway began circulating a petition this week to ask the Red Sox to pay them, even though Aramark hires and cuts their checks.

The Philadelphia-based company has yet to respond to multiple comment attempts this week. The union and Aramark have held talks, but have made no progress.

Carlos Aramayo, president of Boston Local 26, which represents the workers, was delighted to hear the news.

"That is fantastic," said Aramayo. "Obviously, we want to know what the details are, and I'm sure we will fix it, but it is very exciting to know that that decision was made and that the Red Sox are looking to do the right thing."

Fenmark workers in Aramark have already missed a training day for which they would receive a payment, and would have had two more days to work before the home opening is scheduled for April 2. With the season on hold at least during the middle of MayAt least 19 games from the 81-game Fenway Whiteboard will be delayed, at a minimum.