Raven's house is getting a dose of Karamo's Queer Eye

Crow's house he's getting a dose of culture this weekend.

Weird eyeculture expert Karamo Brown is a guest star in the new episode on Sunday, and E! News has the exclusive exclusive to the set of the Disney Channel series, where Karamo was channeling not only himself, but also two of his Queer Eye co-stars on his Crow's house character.

"My character's name is Miguel Harris and he's an interior designer, and I'm actually channeling a little bit of Bobby, me and Jonathan Van Ness," says Karamo. "As if there was a mixture between the three that I am bringing to this character."

"So there are parts of my scenes where I have to be a little bit more honest, that's me," he says. "There are parts that I really like, I need to figure out what to do with this space, and that's Bobby. And then there are parts when I'm giving that comic moment, which is our Jonny. So I'm bringing Weird eye to Crow's house"