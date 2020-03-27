Raven's house is getting a dose of Karamo's Queer Eye

Crow's house he's getting a dose of culture this weekend.
Weird eyeculture expert Karamo Brown is a guest star in the new episode on Sunday, and E! News has the exclusive exclusive to the set of the Disney Channel series, where Karamo was channeling not only himself, but also two of his Queer Eye co-stars on his Crow's house character.
"My character's name is Miguel Harris and he's an interior designer, and I'm actually channeling a little bit of Bobby, me and Jonathan Van Ness," says Karamo. "As if there was a mixture between the three that I am bringing to this character."
"So there are parts of my scenes where I have to be a little bit more honest, that's me," he says. "There are parts that I really like, I need to figure out what to do with this space, and that's Bobby. And then there are parts when I'm giving that comic moment, which is our Jonny. So I'm bringing Weird eye to Crow's house"
Raven-Symone directed the episode (her second directorial gig in the series), and she tells us that they hired Karamo because they wanted the personality he could bring.
"To be honest, we hired him because he is Karamo", she says." Just like he's a presence, so he didn't shy away from that. He was up against it too, and I think he did a great job. "
The episode is called "Slammed,quot; and it follows two separate stories. In one, Raven's children, Booker and Nia, take part in a poetry hit, and in the second, Raven and Chelsea try to DIY.
"You have Raven and Chelsea getting their first commercial space and having to do a corrective design," he explains, which is where Miguel de Karamo appears.
"Raven Baxter thinks it is super expensive, so she fires him and tries to do it herself so he can come in and save the day," she explains. "So the story is open and that character is open to come back for more episodes!"
Another thing we learned from Raven and Karamo is that they are both obsessed with each other and with each other's shows, so click play on the videos above to hear everything coming up!
The episode airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel
%MINIFYHTML39b4dc5d1c54fd5fdadca0f96067ba6c13%