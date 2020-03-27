Rapper Scarface says he has a coronavirus!

Geto Boys rapper Scarface revealed that he has a coronavirus, but says he has no idea how he contracted it.

He shared the news through an online interview with group member Willie D.

"These entire three weeks have been a terrible ordeal. It's the craziest shit I've ever seen. I've been at the point where I felt like I was going to die," he said.

The rapper revealed that he suffered from kidney failure and that the doctor initially thought he had the flu.

"I vomited so much until it was like a hot sauce, your gases and acids in your stomach are hot, I had no food in my stomach, it was just coming out like bile. I couldn't breathe."

"Three days after they tell me I can't move, I'm in quarantine," he continued.

Scarface urged his fans to stay indoors and away from people. "You have to stay away from everyone … People out there think this shit is a game, you need to get the message across to everyone."