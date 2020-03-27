Home Entertainment Rapper Scarface says he has a coronavirus!

Rapper Scarface says he has a coronavirus!

Geto Boys rapper Scarface revealed that he has a coronavirus, but says he has no idea how he contracted it.

He shared the news through an online interview with group member Willie D.

"These entire three weeks have been a terrible ordeal. It's the craziest shit I've ever seen. I've been at the point where I felt like I was going to die," he said.

The rapper revealed that he suffered from kidney failure and that the doctor initially thought he had the flu.

