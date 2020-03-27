Home Entertainment Rapper Future Bails 17 years old, his son is out of jail...

Rapper Future Bails 17 years old, his son is out of jail – Teen Faces 20 years in prison !!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

MTO News broke the news in January that future rapper Jakobi Wilburn's 17-year-old son was arrested during a gang raid. Police charged the 17-year-old with possession of a weapon with the serial number scratched at the time. His official position was possession of an altered identification of a weapon.

Well, now we can report that the teenager is out of jail, his mother and father rescued him.

Jakobi was released from prison on Tuesday. And although his father was not present to greet him, MTO News spoke to someone close to Future who confirmed that his father posted bail.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©