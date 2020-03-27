Rapper Future Bails 17 years old, his son is out of jail – Teen Faces 20 years in prison !!

MTO News broke the news in January that future rapper Jakobi Wilburn's 17-year-old son was arrested during a gang raid. Police charged the 17-year-old with possession of a weapon with the serial number scratched at the time. His official position was possession of an altered identification of a weapon.

Well, now we can report that the teenager is out of jail, his mother and father rescued him.

Jakobi was released from prison on Tuesday. And although his father was not present to greet him, MTO News spoke to someone close to Future who confirmed that his father posted bail.

In addition to the gun charges, Jakobi, 17, also faces charges of criminal gang activity, trespassing, possession of a firearm, and giving a false name, address, or date of birth to a law enforcement officer.

The 17-year-old is being tried as an adult under Georgia's strict gang laws and faces up to twenty years in prison if convicted.