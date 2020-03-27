Rachel Dunn shares her pride in working for the NHS | Netball News

%MINIFYHTMLe7bfab79b1bef23f06ea9a95358ce54211% %MINIFYHTMLe7bfab79b1bef23f06ea9a95358ce54212%

"In terms of the staff and my colleagues, we are just trying to help in any way possible to try to support the St George's Trust right now in the biggest fight against what is happening now."





Rachel Dunn has been encouraged by the public support for workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

Rachel Dunn, netballer and genetic technologist at Wasps at St George & # 39; s Trust in Tooting, has shared the pride of feeling working for the NHS.

The world-renowned shooter is one of the country's most beloved soccer players, highlighted by the Liverpool crowd chanting her name during the closing moments of last year's England bronze medal winning match at the World Cup.

He has just completed his fifteenth preseason campaign for the Vitality Netball Superleague, but now he has shifted the balance of his life to his daily job on the NHS.

"Working for the NHS, I am proud," Dunn told Sky Sports News after the & # 39; Applaud for our caregivers & # 39; Thursday.

"It is the usual now. St George & # 39; s are looking to go through a temporary restructuring to help deal with the coronavirus."

"They are analyzing all the services, which are urgent and which are not.

"Part of my role in genetics will continue to be a constant service and the other half is reducing its potential, so we are waiting for news on where the staff could be temporarily redeployed."

The shooter has been a part of every Superleague season since its inception.

On a netball court, Dunn's dedication to his ability as a shooter and member of the Wasps Netball is second to none. Before the season was postponed, she had scored more goals than any other player and, unsurprisingly, has the same dedication for her role within the NHS.

"There is uncertainty out there, but that is general in any form of employment right now," said the 37-year-old man.

"I think as a workforce we are ready and willing to help where needed, some people may be redistributed and the structure of people's days may change.

"In terms of the staff and my colleagues, we are just trying to help in any way possible to try to support the St George & # 39; s Trust right now in the biggest fight against what is happening now."

Dunn was encouraged by the country's response to the government's call for volunteers to assist the NHS.

"I saw that half a million people had signed up (as of Wednesday) to help the most vulnerable people.

"That made me smile to see that, as a nation, everyone stands behind him and just does what they can."

"In tough times, everyone gets together, they get together, they do what they can and it's really cool to see."

With the other part of his life, Superleague netball, which was postponed until at least April 31, Dunn and Wasps keep in touch like many through FaceTime, WhatsApp and ZOOM.

"No one knows how long this will last, if the seasons start again and that is the same in all sports disciplines right now," he said.

"He is just trying to keep moving forward (training wisely), keep checking with teammates and be reactive."

"We cannot control what is happening, we just have to go with it and see where we are, at the other extreme."