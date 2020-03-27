Rachel Bilson apologizes for the breakup of her and Adam Brody

More than a decade has passed since The o.c. co-stars Rachel Bilson Y Adam Brody He left it, but the actress wants to let him know that he regrets the pain his breakup caused.
After seeing a reverse Instagram post from Fashion Regarding their 3-year romance, which claimed that their 2006 division "ruined our high school," Bilson issued a formal apology to the world.
"I AM SORRY!!!!" she commented. "It went very well!"
In 2003, the old loves, who played The o.cSummer Roberts and Seth Cohen, the favorite couple of fans of., Began dating during the first season of the hit show. Three years later, a source close to the couple confirmed that Bilson and Brody had separated, recounting PERSONS"It was a typical romance and they just broke up. They've been on and off for a while." Months before their breakup, the couple denied the breakup rumors and were even seen showing some PDA.
At the time of their separation, Bilson was filming the science fiction drama. Jumper beside Hayden Christensen, with whom he would go out from time to time for 10 years. After sparking romance rumors in 2007, Bilson and Christensen got engaged in December 2008 only to cancel it in August 2010. Months later, they rekindled their romance and then welcomed their daughter. Briar Rose Christensen, in October 2014. Then, the long-time couple decided to leave it in 2017.
"It was a gradual accumulation of problems and problems," a source close to Bilson told E! News at the time of their separation. "They agreed that it was time to move on as a couple. They have very different lifestyles and interests."
Now Bilson is dating Saturday night live alum Bill hader. In February, the new couple made their relationship on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet official after being romantically linked before the holidays. "Rachel is very happy to date Bill and is excited to be with him," a source close to the couple told E! News, adding, "He treats her very well and is funny and fun."
For his part, Brody found love with his The oranges co-star Leighton Meester, who famously played Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl. The students of the teen drama got engaged in 2013 and married in 2014. A year later, the couple welcomed their first child together. Arlo.
In a 2019 interview with GQBrody chimed in on how he feels about Seth Cohen married to Blair Waldorf. "No wonder. To be honest, it was kind of embarrassing," Brody told the magazine. "I suppose love has no limits?"
As for him and Bilson, the two are still good friends. During the summer, the former co-stars met at the airport, and Bilson documented their meeting on social media. "I ran into my old friend from JFK at LAX," he shared on Instagram, along with an adorable selfie with Brody. "#California, there we go."
