Rachel Bilson apologizes for the breakup of her and Adam Brody

More than a decade has passed since The o.c. co-stars Rachel Bilson Y Adam Brody He left it, but the actress wants to let him know that he regrets the pain his breakup caused.

After seeing a reverse Instagram post from Fashion Regarding their 3-year romance, which claimed that their 2006 division "ruined our high school," Bilson issued a formal apology to the world.

%MINIFYHTMLff17ffb690f6915c47d17431daba4e5611% %MINIFYHTMLff17ffb690f6915c47d17431daba4e5612%

"I AM SORRY!!!!" she commented. "It went very well!"

In 2003, the old loves, who played The o.cSummer Roberts and Seth Cohen, the favorite couple of fans of., Began dating during the first season of the hit show. Three years later, a source close to the couple confirmed that Bilson and Brody had separated, recounting PERSONS"It was a typical romance and they just broke up. They've been on and off for a while." Months before their breakup, the couple denied the breakup rumors and were even seen showing some PDA.