R. Kelly fears he will contract the coronavirus while behind bars, pleads with judge to release him until trial

Roommates, R. Kelly will make another plea for a judge to remove him from the correctional facility he now calls home.

According to TMZ, R. Kelly is asking to be released until his trial, for fear that he may become infected with the coronavirus. Kells' lawyer reportedly filed a motion Thursday, listing the many health risks he believes R. Kelly will face while locked up.

Kells apparently has many concerns of his own. He claims that social distancing is nearly impossible in prison, soap is only available to inmates who can afford to buy it at the store, and there is almost no hand sanitizer. He claims that there is only one large bottle, and to add insult to injury, it is labeled "PERSONAL ONLY,quot;.

He reportedly says that forcing anyone to continue living in these conditions is "equivalent to having them drink poison."

Kells asks the judge to release him on bail, and he even agrees to use an electronic monitor. However, he notes that he doesn't think the monitor is necessary because he has a low risk of leakage due to the pandemic that keeps everyone inside.

The filing also notes that R. Kelly is applying to live with his girlfriend Joycelyn Savage, in an apartment complex in Chicago.

However, this is not Kells' first request for release. As previously reported, he asked a judge to release him from prison because of his decreased health.