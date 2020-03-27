R. Kelly cries over having to buy her own soap as she fights for release from prison due to coronavirus

Dishonored singer R. Kelly is desperately trying to get out of jail and is using the coronavirus outbreak to do so, complaining that he has to buy his own antibacterial soap.

Kelly has not been confirmed to have COVID-19. Earlier this week, her lawyer released a statement saying she is working hard to isolate herself, but after Harvey Weinstein discovered the virus in prison, Kelly wants to get out.

"From Mr. Kelly's perspective, his life, not just his freedom, is at stake, creating a powerful incentive to comply with any release conditions that the Court may impose and changing the calculation that initially led to the denial of bail. in this case,quot;. his lawyer writes in documents obtained by The Blast.

"It would be silly to leave your home. In fact, there is an order requiring people to stay in their homes. Electronic monitoring could ensure that they remain in their home. Critically, during this temporary release, Mr. Kelly could be supported and supervised by pre-trial services. "

The argument is that Kelly will stay home because she doesn't want to get the virus.

"Mr. Kelly presents a lower risk of violating supervision, particularly during a global pandemic during which even leaving the house will endanger their lives."

The lawyer says inmates have to pay for their own antibacterial soap.

"While the facility has hand sanitizer available on the visiting floor, the single large bottle has a sign that says 'PERSONAL ONLY.' The single dispenser next to the bathroom appears to be an alcohol-free sanitizer as it is the same dispenser that existed prior to the coronavirus outbreak, and detention centers consider the alcohol-based disinfectant to be contraband, "their attorney states in the application.

