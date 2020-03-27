Quibi, HBO Max and Peacock Ready launch in uncertain times – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLd3b40a3d63d709610d602c6b337aeed011% %MINIFYHTMLd3b40a3d63d709610d602c6b337aeed012%

As Americans take shelter-in-place for most or all of each day at home, three new streaming services are gearing up for launch: Quibi, Peacock, and HBO Max.

They are coming to market at a strangely hectic time for the world and for the companies, and the investors, who own them. As a result, however, the quarantine has sent already robust levels of television and broadcast usage through the roof as we all look at our screens more than ever.

%MINIFYHTMLd3b40a3d63d709610d602c6b337aeed013% %MINIFYHTMLd3b40a3d63d709610d602c6b337aeed014%

Backed by large amounts of money and the rapidly changing marketing campaigns subject to fast-moving public health events, the respective offerings of Jeffrey Katzenberg, Comcast and AT&T have been consoled by increasing audience. The big bet is, in these uncertain times, will you score or play a bad hand?

%MINIFYHTMLd3b40a3d63d709610d602c6b337aeed015% %MINIFYHTMLd3b40a3d63d709610d602c6b337aeed016% Related story Coronavirus: List of Hollywood Events and Media Canceled or Postponed

"This could be the most unique time in history to launch a streaming service," said entertainment and media analyst Rich Greenfield of LightShed Partners. "No one leaves their homes. People are hungry for more content, and the price / value of these services is incredible. "

On the other hand, a cable industry vet who has been closely following rookies, as well as Netflix and others, fears that economic realities may be a tough wake-up call for Quibi, Peacock and HBO Max.

"People are losing their jobs, there are massive layoffs, here and across the country," the executive said, citing mass unemployment and nearly 100,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 that have essentially closed large sectors of the United States economy. until at least the end of April.

"People are worried about buying toilet paper and paying their mortgages, they are going to start reducing what is not essential in their lives, without adding new services and monthly costs to their credit cards. That's the conclusion for most people outside of Hollywood, "added the person.

"It is not about how many services people will have, but how many they will pay," said Bruce Leichtman of the Leichtman Research Group.

Quibi's mobile-only service will appear on April 6, offering a free 90-day trial followed by a price of $ 5 a month with ads and $ 8 for an ad-free version. Having lost the grand platform of the now-postponed Tokyo Olympics this summer, Comcast's Peacock still debuts on April 15 (for its own subscribers; July 15 for everyone else) with a price range from free to $ 10 per month. And, with the highly publicized friends Meeting On Hold, like all productions, AT&T HBO Max arrives on an as yet unspecified date in May, probably towards the latter part of the month, at $ 15 per month.

Like streaming and cable networks and established streaming players like Netflix, the shutdown of production and the interruption of live sports has created a massive turmoil for the three new contenders. Quibi had to scour his red carpet launch party. Peacock and HBO Max would have seen strong promotion on the NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia fronts, which no longer exist. The postponement of the Summer Olympics until 2021 denies Peacock an unmatched launch pad for takeoff.

Despite that sentiment and all the other headwinds, various industry insiders still can't imagine a more auspicious time to launch a new service.

“They arrive just in time. The faster they can get out, the better, "said a longtime banker and entertainment analyst." New York is closing and several weeks ahead of other parts of the US. USA People in some areas still don't take it (the virus) as seriously as it should. "Any new service could quickly become attractive. People are watching like seven hours of television a day and there is a high demand for new original content." He said that as these new platforms launch, the original series will become scarcer on linear TV, Netflix and Amazon. Netflix can't even depend on its ace in the hole, a new international series, given the unprecedented global reach of this crisis.

Debut streamers will have at least a few new shows to buzz, and, in the case of Peacock and HBO Max, plenty of catalogs and content purchased from all genres.

At Quibi, everything is new with all the major studios on board and big names like Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon, game of Thrones alumnus Sophie Turner, Chance the Rapper and a revived Punk’d, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe and Liam Hemsworth on the smartphone screen. The company run by Katzenbeg and Meg Whitman has a list of originals ready for release next week, the first to come out.

A company riddled with risks at best, the company's main premise is to deliver a largely millennial, public short video of Generation Z on the go (an issue that underlies much of the marketing blitz of the startup, including a Super Bowl announcement in February) and opted not to have a TV app at launch even though YouTube is experiencing its biggest growth in the living room. Still, rumors about the Quibi originals have been strong, and the frequently-repeated maxim is "never bet against them," meaning two major industry figures like former DreamWorks Animation boss Katzenberg and the eBay boss Whitman.

Despite the fact that the majority of the service's target audience stays at home and the pandemic delayed the production of 5G cell phones, many in Quibi's target demo continue to view their phones even without being able to move.

"I think maybe this is a good thing for Quibi," said Carter Pilcher, founder of UK-based subscription channel ShortsTV, a pioneer specializing in short films for mobile devices. "With coronavirus, it is the best time to offer it (Quibi). I think they have a lot of great content ideas and they will do well, people will be excited, it will be free."

"Quibi was already an experiment, now it is an experiment of an experiment," said Leichtman.

HBO Max, where some series were affected by coronavirus-related closures, will have at least one original series on tap for May, which includes shows that migrated from TNT / TBS cable brothers like Search party Y Raised by wolves. It also has a large library at your disposal, run by all seasons of the year. friends Y Big Bang Theory (although the advertised friends special meeting may not film in time for launch due to security concerns.)

Peacock's launch list is most affected by the current coronavirus crisis. In addition to the ambitious saga Brave New World, originally established in the usa In the US, production on virtually all other original Peacock Slate Original Series was halted by the pandemic. Coverage of the Tokyo Olympics was supposed to be the main driver of audience and subscriptions for the new platform, including the live broadcast of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies before they are broadcast on NBC in primetime and broadcast three daily olympic shows.. That will no longer be on the menu after the 2020 Summer Olympics were brought forward to 2021. Peacock will have to rely heavily on the content of his library, including The office and the extensive portfolio of the Dick Wolf series.

Several reports released in the past two weeks indicate a huge jump in consumption of television content during the quarantine. The question is, with the loss of three million jobs last week, streaming services will become luxury goods in a recession, and consumers, whose incomes have been affected or put at risk by the coronavirus pandemic, will be willing to add another monthly bill for a new SVOD Service. Peacock and Quibi offer free AVOD options (the latter through its free trial version and a distribution agreement with T-Mobile). HBO Max will not roll out its AVOD tier until 2021 and has not disclosed pricing.

Sponsors of the trio of services hope that an increase in viewing will cure all ills as the audience grows across platforms, from linear television to broadcast. The studios have been coming out of the presses. On Thursday, a new one from Neilsen showed an 18% increase in total TV viewing (live TV, time change / VOD, DVD, game console usage, as well as connected devices like add-ons like Chromecasts and Smart TV) during the week of March 16 -22 compared to the previous week.

A report the day before from research firm Samba TV showed that total time spent watching Netflix and / or Amazon Prime on March 18 increased by 41% from the same day the week before. Subscription television more than doubled between March 17 and 23 for six channels it measured: HBO, HBO2, Showtime, Showtime2, Starz, and Starz Encore. Samba said the public grew for old shows and new content.

WarnerMedia's entertainment and direct-to-consumer division said the same day that usage levels since March 14 for HBO Now (the independent service launched in 2015) rose more than 40% from its four-week average. Daily viewing of three or more episodes increased as did watching movies.

As streamers deploy their different price points they go hand in hand with various goals. Peacock will be a free service but will include a premium offer. It will be home to streaming some of NBCUniversal's most iconic shows, allowing Comcast to have a reasonably sized streaming platform that can also promote its other assets, including the growth of broadband.

"Peacock is an additional service for Comcast customers to enhance the value of Comcast broadband, so it is not a bad time for launch," said Leichtman. "It was always designed as added value."

For HBO Max, HBO's 35 million subscribers are the simplest fruit. It will cost the same as HBO Now and will be free viewers who already subscribe to HBO on AT&T platforms. Last month, the company signed an agreement with YouTube TV that includes HBO Max and is working on an agreement with other video providers. When they released their own broadcast media last November, Disney and Apple secured distribution options that would give them a chance to "go hot," as former Disney boss Bob Iger put it. Disney bundled Disney + with Hulu and ESPN + and also offered Verizon customers a free year of Disney +. Apple took advantage of its own device base, giving Apple TV + free for a year to those who bought its devices.

At an investor event this year, AT&T executives acknowledged that HBO Max is on the highest price scale, but said packaging and offers inside and outside the AT&T fold could mitigate the impact.

"There are ways to achieve this so that it doesn't cost the consumer anything. We are trying to mitigate that price as much as we can," said one person familiar with the company's strategy. AT&T expects the service to decrease turnover, where people move in and out, saving AT&T many millions. "They take value into account in several ways," the person said. Like others, Amazon, for example, offers Prime Video for free to encourage purchases on the site. Apple uses AppleTV + to support Apple TV and its products.

AT&T also had HBO Max to help drive upgrades to 5G phones in the second half, though it is unclear how many new devices will be available due to manufacturing delays in China.

A central problem that all three have to face is capital costs.

They will put billions of original content spending (and past license revenue) on their balance sheets at a time when other companies in almost every sector are severely challenged by the consequences of the current COVID-19 crisis. Financial liquidity and flexibility are in favor of Wall Street and the rating agencies for debt and continued large investments.

As roller coaster markets due to coronavirus fears and governments pledging billions just to stabilize things, Wall Street analysts have hit AT&T in particular for its investments in HBO Max, even as it attempts deleveraging after its acquisition of Time Warner for $ 85 million in 2017.

At Quibi, a broadcast observer, pointing to his $ 1.5 billion content spend, said: "Advertising sales will not cover costs. Paid subscribers must grow at a very high rate and that is difficult for anyone." .

Dominic Patten and Dade Hayes contributed to this story.