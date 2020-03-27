Protecting the fetus from the coronavirus

So far, newborns and babies appear to be largely unaffected by the coronavirus, but three new studies suggest the virus may reach the fetus in utero.

Even in these studies, newborns seemed mildly affected, if at all, which is reassuring, experts said. And the studies are small and do not conclude if the virus really breaks the placenta.

%MINIFYHTML8947576611370d6d3b894c66d422658d13% %MINIFYHTML8947576611370d6d3b894c66d422658d14%

"I don't look at this and I think coronaviruses must cross the placenta," said Dr. Carolyn Coyne of the University of Pittsburgh, who studies the placenta as a barrier to viruses. She was not involved in the new job.

%MINIFYHTML8947576611370d6d3b894c66d422658d15% %MINIFYHTML8947576611370d6d3b894c66d422658d16%

Still, the studies warrant concern, he said, because if the virus crosses the placental barrier, it may pose a risk to the fetus earlier in gestation, when the fetal brain is most vulnerable.