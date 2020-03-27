Protecting the fetus from the coronavirus

So far, newborns and babies appear to be largely unaffected by the coronavirus, but three new studies suggest the virus may reach the fetus in utero.
Even in these studies, newborns seemed mildly affected, if at all, which is reassuring, experts said. And the studies are small and do not conclude if the virus really breaks the placenta.
"I don't look at this and I think coronaviruses must cross the placenta," said Dr. Carolyn Coyne of the University of Pittsburgh, who studies the placenta as a barrier to viruses. She was not involved in the new job.
Still, the studies warrant concern, he said, because if the virus crosses the placental barrier, it may pose a risk to the fetus earlier in gestation, when the fetal brain is most vulnerable.
Pregnant women are often more susceptible to respiratory infections, like the flu, and have more complications for themselves and their babies as a result. Still unclear if pregnant women are more likely to get the new coronavirus, said Dr. Christina Chambers, a perinatal epidemiologist at the University of California, San Diego.
"We have no knowledge of that whatsoever; that's a complete open question at the moment," he said. It is also unclear what effect the virus has on the fetus, he added.
The placenta generally prevents harmful viruses and bacteria from reaching the fetus. And it allows for useful antibodies from the mother that can keep the fetus safe from any germs, before and after birth.
Still, some viruses reach the fetus and can wreak havoc. The most recent example is Zika, which can cause microcephaly and deep neurological damage, especially if it contracts in the first and second trimesters.
Neither the new coronavirus nor its more familiar cousins appear to belong to this more dangerous category. If so, "we would be seeing higher levels of miscarriage and premature labor," said Dr. Coyne.
A The study of nine babies in Wuhan, China, published in The Lancet in March, also concluded that the new coronavirus did not appear to pass from mother to fetus.
But in two of the new studies, published yesterday in JAMA, doctors found antibodies in newborns that recognize the virus, suggesting it reaches the fetus.
Both studies found high levels of antibodies in babies called immunoglobulin G, which are known to be transported from mother to fetus through the placenta. But in three babies, the studies also found evidence for another type of antibody, called immunoglobulin M, that recognizes the coronavirus. These antibodies are too large to move through the placenta.
In one of the studies, researchers found high levels of IgM in a baby two hours after birth. IgM levels increase over the days, so the finding argues that the newborn was exposed to the virus during delivery.
"The virus could potentially cross the placental barrier, maybe that's what we're seeing," said Dr. Coyne.
A major shortcoming of the new studies, he said, is that the researchers did not test the placenta, umbilical cord blood, or amniotic fluid for virus. Newborn throat swabs did not test positive for the virus' genetic material.
"Their evidence of possible vertical transmission was still indirect, based only on serological data," said Dr. Wei Zhang, an epidemiologist at Northwestern University who worked on the Lancet study. As such, he said, the data in the JAMA documents "does not prove,quot; vertical transmission.
A third study, published yesterday in JAMA Pediatrics, also suggested the possibility of vertical transmission. In that study, three of 33 newborns of women infected with the coronavirus showed mild signs of disease. Doctors said they could not rule out transferring the virus from the mother to the fetus as the source.
Some answers may come from ongoing studies. Dr. Chambers said she and her colleagues have started enrolling pregnant women with suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in a study that will track them to delivery and will also follow their children up to 1 year of age. They also plan to test for the virus in breast milk.
Similar projects have also begun at the University of California, San Francisco, Harvard University, and Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.
Dr. Coyne said of the virus, "Any damage that may be transmitted to the uterus may be difficult to know at this time until we go through the full cycle of pregnancy and delivery."