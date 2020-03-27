Priyanka Chopra shares her relationship rule with Nick Jonas

How to do Priyanka Chopra Y Nick Jonas make your relationship work with your busy schedules? According to the actress, there is a rule that has helped them "prioritize,quot; each other.

"We didn't go more than two or three weeks without seeing each other," said the cover star. Tatler for its May 2020 edition. "That is a rule. Otherwise, it is too difficult and you have to work on the relationship to prioritize it."

Still on the subject of the Jonas brothers rocker, Chopra also stepped in when she and her husband of over a year will follow her brother-in-law Joe Jonas and wife Sophie TurnerFollow the steps and start a family of your own.

"Right now, this year really packed me in terms of the work that I'm doing and the work that I've taken on," he said at the time of his interview. "But having a family is very important to me and always has been."