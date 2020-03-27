Priyanka Chopra shares her relationship rule with Nick Jonas

How to do Priyanka Chopra Y Nick Jonas make your relationship work with your busy schedules? According to the actress, there is a rule that has helped them "prioritize,quot; each other.
"We didn't go more than two or three weeks without seeing each other," said the cover star. Tatler for its May 2020 edition. "That is a rule. Otherwise, it is too difficult and you have to work on the relationship to prioritize it."
Still on the subject of the Jonas brothers rocker, Chopra also stepped in when she and her husband of over a year will follow her brother-in-law Joe Jonas and wife Sophie TurnerFollow the steps and start a family of your own.
"Right now, this year really packed me in terms of the work that I'm doing and the work that I've taken on," he said at the time of his interview. "But having a family is very important to me and always has been."
She added: "It is something I definitely want to do and I hope that whenever God wants it, at the right time, it will happen."
Jack waterlot
Until then, the couple has their hands full with their new puppy Gino. In December the Quantico alum surprised Jonas with the german shepherd puppy as an anniversary gift. During your visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The voice The coach joked that Gino is destroying his house. "Now it's huge," he said to the host. Ellen Degeneres. "He's tearing up everything that gets in his way. He's using the bathroom wherever he wants."
Now a year after their marriage, Chopra still can't help but talk about her protagonist. While sitting with Diane Von Furstenberg for an episode of his podcast Charged with DVF, the Isn't it romantic Star shared what she finds most attractive about her husband.
"I really want to be with someone like my husband right now, there is such incredible power, and it is so attractive to me that he doesn't have, he feels empowered when he sees me empowered," she explained. "Like he's standing on a rug to the side and looking when they're taking pictures. He'll like it, he wants to see the things I've done. I like him, he's so proud."
