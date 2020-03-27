Principality of Cardiff Stadium to Become Temporary NHS Hospital | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML24c97a7d9180e5fc2c25d0b3530d986e11% %MINIFYHTML24c97a7d9180e5fc2c25d0b3530d986e12%







The Principality of Cardiff stadium will be converted into a temporary hospital that will provide around 2,000 additional beds to support the NHS.

The Welsh Rugby Union, which owns and operates the site, has been working with Cardiff and Vale government officials and the University Health Board as part of contingency planning for the current coronavirus crisis.

The facility is being evaluated by specialists and contractors to complete the transformation, reflecting efforts in other parts of the UK, including the three & # 39; Nightingale Hospitals & # 39; advertised in London, Birmingham and

Manchester.

"We have made the entire Principality Stadium available for use according to NHS requirements, including hospitality areas and a variety of additional rooms and facilities," said WRU Executive Director Martyn Phillips.

"It is a privilege to be able to offer our services, facilities and a significant number of operational personnel, at your individual choice, to assist in this time of national emergency. We have made advanced plans to transform relevant spaces into fully functional hospital environments., Working closely collaboration with Levy UK, who are responsible for overseeing similar transitions

elsewhere."

Len Richards, executive director of Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, welcomed the move that could help ease pressure on a health system that is expected to come under considerable pressure in the coming weeks.

Richards said: "It is difficult to look at the numbers to appreciate the size and scale of the task ahead of us in the NHS. However, we have been using the past few weeks wisely to put structures and processes in place.

our main hospital sites, University Hospital Wales and University Hospital Llandough.

"In addition to this, we have secured the Principality Stadium, Cardiff as a temporary field hospital with the capacity to accommodate up to 2,000 additional beds. The facility will allow us to free up capacity at our other hospital sites

so that we can continue to provide services to patients with other health conditions.

"I understand the concern this will cause, not only in the community but also among my staff. However, we are planning based on what we think we might need to make sure we are as smart as possible. I sincerely hope that we can not. you do

full capacity is required, but it is much better to develop plans based on scientific evidence and expert modeling. "