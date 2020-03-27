Prince William's children applaud health workers amid COVID-19

The applause for the warriors fighting the deadly Covid-19 got a real touch when Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Little Prince Louis, ages 6, 4, and 1 respectively, joined the Clap For Our Carers campaign. They honored the doctors, nurses, caregivers and other medical professionals who work tirelessly to save people infected with COVID-19 in the UK. Kensington Palace went to his official social media account and posted a video of Royal's children applauding the professionals. This was filmed at his Anmer Hall residence in Norfolk, apparently where the family currently lives in the midst of the ongoing health crisis.

The video was released with a caption that read: "To all NHS doctors, nurses, caregivers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff who work tirelessly to help those affected by # COVID19: Thank you."

To all NHS doctors, nurses, caregivers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff who work tirelessly to help those affected by # COVID19: thanks.#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS pic.twitter.com/XnaUPJyDoX %MINIFYHTML762960cb01688f2a8b4bebe26a8ec81613% %MINIFYHTML762960cb01688f2a8b4bebe26a8ec81614% – Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 26, 2020

%MINIFYHTML762960cb01688f2a8b4bebe26a8ec81615% %MINIFYHTML762960cb01688f2a8b4bebe26a8ec81616%

It's no wonder that the adorable video featuring the royals garnered over a million views in 20 minutes.. The video is even more significant since it came just days after the announcement that he declared to his grandfather, Prince Charles tested positive for the deadly virus We hope Prince Charles has a speedy recovery.