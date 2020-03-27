Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hire the best Melinda Gates staff member as chief of staff for their new charity

Now that they have left Canada and moved permanently to Los Angeles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be moving on with their new life after Megxit. In a matter of hours, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially be private citizens, and the couple has already hired someone to run their new charity.

According to Page sixHarry and Meghan have poached one of Bill and Melinda Gates' greatest people, Catherine St-Laurent, as Chief of Staff and CEO of their unnamed nonprofit organization. Originally, the couple planned to use Sussex Royal as their brand, but Queen Elizabeth vetoed that idea.

St-Laurent is a mother of two and is currently the director of the Melinda Gates Women and Families Foundation, known as Pivotal Ventures.

"After almost 9 years together with Melinda and the teams from the Gates Foundation and Pivotal Ventures, I am going to start a new chapter and wanted to make sure to share my contact information so we can stay in touch," St-Laurent wrote in an email. electronic. to friends and colleagues. "Starting next week, I will serve as Chief of Staff and CEO of the new nonprofit for Meghan M and Harry."

St-Laurent went on to say that Harry and Meghan are embarking on a new chapter in their lives, and she is delighted to play a supporting role in realizing her vision and helping them make an impact on the issues that matter most to them.

St-Laurent was Melinda Gates' leading strategy for numerous women-centered campaigns around the world, including the 20-20 Family Planning plan. It was launched in London in 2012 with former Prime Minister David Cameron and other world leaders to help make contraception available to 120 million women who did not have access to birth control.

According to a source, Harry and Meghan's new nonprofit is unlikely to be a "traditional charity." Instead, ten-month-old Archie Harrison's parents want to find their own way to give back and new ways to make changes.

The news of St-Laurent's hiring comes just hours after various sources confirmed that Harry and Meghan left Canada before the borders were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are now living in Los Angeles.



