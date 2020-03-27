Preparing for a post-pandemic world | Poverty and development

%MINIFYHTML8374bed6ca18ad8e896f221ae74e463611% %MINIFYHTML8374bed6ca18ad8e896f221ae74e463612%

Politics, people, and markets are similar in how they respond to crises, from natural disasters to the financial crisis to the outbreak of war. The instinctive response is fear and uncertainty; followed by mitigation; finally followed by the search for renewal in the remains of the calamity.

Although countries around the world implement emergency measures to respond to COVID-19, and with an estimated 50 million people locked up, few are truly prepared for what a post-pandemic world will be: the demands it will require of societies that They are left to populate it, and to what extent it will reduce the trust and hyperindividualism that has characterized the 21st century so far.

%MINIFYHTML8374bed6ca18ad8e896f221ae74e463613% %MINIFYHTML8374bed6ca18ad8e896f221ae74e463614%

At the end of World War II, the need for a global framework based on shared values ​​and interdependence brought political and political elites together for the cause of a liberal international order. In the following 70 years, that framework was gradually eroded by the combined forces of globalization, poverty and the lack of response of the main political parties to local discontent.

%MINIFYHTML8374bed6ca18ad8e896f221ae74e463615% %MINIFYHTML8374bed6ca18ad8e896f221ae74e463616%

Until a few months ago, it seemed almost certain that the resurgence of the political right from Brazil to Hungary and India to the United States would unambiguously define the rest of the 21st century. Autocracies would consolidate. Exclusion and xenophobia would dominate electoral promises; and events such as the European migration crisis would promote the logic of nativism and stricter rules on immigration and protectionism.

But will the pandemic, the deadliest since the Spanish flu, change all that? Or will the neo-authoritarian character of the past two decades, which will culminate dramatically in Britain's exit from the EU, be immune to the deadly and indiscriminate spread of COVID-19, and the consequences of its universal reach?

While even the liberal global north takes drastic measures to isolate, quarantine, and restrict the movement of citizens, in the long run, the pandemic will likely demonstrate that a world without safety nets, cooperation, and deep cross-border engagement is no longer sustainable. . Leaders and constituencies will have to answer tough questions about why they were caught unprepared, and the sustainability of a planet dictated by climate deniers and political chauvinists whose rise to power has been allowed by a tradition of misrepresentation, manipulation, and information. wrong.

As a result of COVID-19, governments not only in Europe, but also in Latin America and South Asia, have been forced overnight to solidarity and cooperation: coordinate international travel rules, share information on public health management strategies, checking national news, and exchanging scientific experience. Like the Marshall Plan that rebuilt Western Europe, governments will soon need to cooperate on fiscal stimulus and trade. That will be a big task for an international system that, under the unipolar shadow of America's "going it alone," has been largely inward, driven by a lack of disruptive innovation, and avoided any real alignment of plans or priorities. nationals.

European leaders have already responded angrily to his own unilateralism of President Donald Trump's travel ban on his European allies. In the midst of a chilling oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, oil producers are now forced to discuss the best way to stabilize the price of the product in a context of pandemic.

US lawmakers have asked the United States to review its "maximum pressure policy,quot; of sanctions against Iran that have affected the country's ability to import medical supplies. Tehran, for the first time in six decades, has reached out to the IMF to help it fight the coronavirus outbreak. In the Far East, members of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party voted to donate their monthly wages to help arch-enemy China fight the outbreak. In response, Chinese social media quickly filled with gratitude for Japanese good wishes.

As the pandemic peaks, populists in power will inevitably face a credibility crisis. Many, like Donald Trump in the United States and Narendra Modi in India, were skilled enough to deal with emergencies designed to antagonize a suitable enemy, immigrants in the case of the former, Muslims in the case of the latter. . But in the pandemic, there is no visible, ethnically identifiable "other,quot; for the strong arm. Populists will face criticism for their inability to respond effectively and contain the spread of the disease. It is for this reason, perhaps, that Indian Prime Minister Modi hastily turned to technology by holding a video conference between the heads of the member states of the Association for South Asia Regional Cooperation (SAARC) this week. But the fact is that India, under Modi's authoritarian spell, spent the past five years working against regional integration, rather than increasing tensions in neighborhoods, including blocking and shutting down the Internet for eight million people in the disputed territory of Kashmir.

Finally, in China, where the outbreak began, and where the rules against bloggers and social media activists are strict, even the Communist Party has been forced to realize the costs of restricting the flow of information to tackle the outbreak. and the compensatory power of social media and the digital public sphere in daily governance.

Will COVID-19 bring about global political change? There are two reasons why it could. The first is that, unlike "shocks,quot; such as war, earthquakes, and famines, pandemics do not discriminate by geography or human identity. By nature, pandemics are inclusive, make borders useless, and require global responses that are inclusive as well. Second, unlike other security crises that preceded it (the Cold War, September 11, the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria), governments will not be able to use the Covid-19 spread to silence opponents. , since it will be more difficult to qualify the critics. in these cases as unfair or unpatriotic. This will make regimes vulnerable to leadership change and provide an opportunity for marginalized political parties to innovate.

For democracies and autocracies alike, COVID-19 will ultimately be a moral calculation in the conduct of foreign and domestic policy, as the ability of nations to deal with the challenges of inequality, climate change and social mobility will be exposed to all. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has already called on the global north to cancel the debt of vulnerable countries. Whether that happens or not, government officials will be responsible for the lack of regulation, the commitment to social equity, and the deep enough cross-border commitment that preceded the disaster. And if the storm subsides, new rules are likely to be required to dictate how states behave towards each other.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera's editorial position.