Postponement Euro 2020: Who are the winners and losers? The | Football news







Preparations for Euro 2020 were supposed to speed up this weekend with international friendlies and play-off games, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament has now been postponed until next summer.

It was an opportunity for managers to test players before making their final decisions for the Euro 2020 squad, while Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland should have prepared for their play-off matches.

With at least another year to wait, which players will benefit from the extra time and who could be lost? We take a look at some of the contenders …

Winners

Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford have been injured in recent months.

Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and Tammy Abraham

Who would start in England this summer was beginning to be a bit troubling, with Captain Harry Kane (hamstrings), Marcus Rashford (back) and Tammy Abraham (ankle) picking up injuries in quick succession.

Kane had scored in two of the three Premier League games prior to his injury and had six goals in five Champions League appearances. Since Kane's injury, Tottenham fell to eighth place in the Premier League table and was eliminated from the FA Cup and the Champions League.

3:27 Highlights of England's 4-0 win over Kosovo in their last Euro 2020 qualifying match Highlights of England's 4-0 win over Kosovo in their last Euro 2020 qualifying match

Rashford had scored four goals in his last four league games before being sidelined and in every Carabao Cup game he played in, while Abraham led Chelsea's attack with 13 goals in 25 Premier League games. .

Kane has already said he is close to returning with the expectation that Rashford and Abraham will also return by the time the Premier League resumes. As for next summer, Kane and Rashford are pretty sure of their places if they keep fit, while Abraham may have a little more to prove to earn a place.

Memphis Depay

4:37 Highlights of the European Qualifying Group C game between the Netherlands and Northern Ireland Highlights of the European Qualifying Group C game between the Netherlands and Northern Ireland

Memphis Depay was to be in touch to join the Netherlands team after suffering an ACL injury in late 2019. Despite previous disciplinary problems at the national level, Depay was indispensable to Ronald Koeman last year.

He missed two European Qualifiers, but in the remaining six games, he scored or assisted in each and made both in three of those matches. The 26-year-old scored six times and assisted in 10 amazing goals.

Koeman will now breathe a sigh of relief because one of his most influential players has been given more time to recover with Depay needing to stay off the treatment table.

Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane grabs his leg after suffering an injury during Community Shield

Another ACL casualty, Leroy Sane was injured in his 10 minutes in the new season during a Community Shield victory against Liverpool. His place on the Germany team this summer was in question, as he had not yet appeared for Manchester City since his injury, but now there is hope for the 24-year-old.

Being included for Euro 2020 will complete a claim period for Sane after he was excluded from the 2018 World Cup team in favor of Julian Brandt, during which Germany finished at the bottom of their group.

2:08 Group C highlights from UEFA European qualifying match between Germany and Estonia Group C highlights from UEFA European qualifying match between Germany and Estonia

Sane was called up to the squad after the tournament and in November 2018 he scored his first main goal against Russia in a friendly. His second followed four days later in a Nations League draw against the Netherlands.

He played in the first three European Qualifiers before his injury, scoring in every game, and would have been an expected inclusion this summer based on that form. Now, his focus should be on returning from a long-term injury and playing in a second successive European Championship.

Paul Pogba, Ousmane Dembele and Aymeric Laporte

Paul Pogba won the 2018 World Cup with France, but has hardly played this season

France is not short on one or two talented footballers, but these three have a real chance of joining the team now that they have extra time to rebuild their fitness.

Paul Pogba's absence from Manchester United has been well documented with various injuries and illnesses, while Aymeric Laporte has been a major foul for Manchester City. He started the season in excellent shape, apparently the perfect replacement for Vincent Kompany, but suffered a knee injury in August that has hampered the rest of his season.

Aymeric Laporte's season has been interrupted by injury.

As for Barcelona midfielder Ousmane Dembele, he suffered a hamstring rupture in February, ruling it out for six months, and the suspension from football occurred just over a month later.

Pogba and Dembele were included in France's World Cup-winning team, while surprisingly Laporte has yet to earn an international cap. There is also the question of Dembele's future in Barcelona, ​​with his three-year stay at the club plagued with injuries and indiscipline.

Cenk Tosun

Cenk Tosun was Turkey's top scorer in the European qualification

A horrible 2019/20 for Cenk Tosun was compounded in early March when he broke his ACL. He had failed to maintain a starting point at Everton, but was finding his feet at Crystal Palace when his season ended abruptly.

He was sure to miss Euro 2020 with Turkey, having been the country's top scorer in qualifying with five goals. But with another year added to the calendar, Tosun sent out a celebratory tweet and will hope that an improvement in fortune can seal his place in the tournament.

Nicolo Zaniolo

It was supposed to be a sad summer for Nicolo Zaniolo from Rome. The talented youngster was a sure inclusion in Roberto Mancini's Euro 2020 team, but after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL in January, he left him only a small window to be selected.

3:51 Highlights of Italy's dominant 9-1 win over Armenia in its last Euro 2020 qualifying match Highlights of Italy's dominant 9-1 win over Armenia in its last Euro 2020 qualifying match

Now, he has been given a life preserver to participate in his first major international tournament.

Zaniolo, a skilled and versatile midfielder, made his senior debut just over a year ago, having already won five games with two goals and one assist. It adds incredible depth to an Italy team aiming for the top of the international tree and Mancini will be relieved to be able to call in the 20-year-old next year. He could make all the difference.

Losers

Dean Henderson has 11 matches for England U21

Dean Henderson and Aaron Ramsdale

Another furious debate in England: who will play on goal? Jordan Pickford's form has been spotty at best this season, with Nick Pope, Dean Henderson and Aaron Ramsdale waiting for the opportunity.

Pope and Henderson were included in the last international team, with the Burnley goalkeeper playing in the final European Qualifier against Kosovo. There's no question about his status as the number two choice behind Pickford and he has kept the cleanest sheets in the Premier League this season (11), just one ahead of Henderson.

0:47 Goalkeeper Nick Pope was pleased to keep a clean sheet in his first start in England in a 4-0 victory against Kosovo Goalkeeper Nick Pope was pleased to keep a clean sheet in his first start in England in a 4-0 victory against Kosovo

But the Manchester United borrower has been very impressive for Sheffield United in its first season of the Premier League, and some have even argued that it should jump Pickford and Pope to England's No1 jersey. However, the key is if Gareth Southgate agrees and let's not forget, Tom Heaton is coming back from his injury. Does Henderson have enough to unseat a more experienced player?

As for Ramsdale, it is a true external blow to join the Euro 2020 team, either this year or next. He's still only 21 years old and has become a regular on Aidy Boothroyd's U21 team. That seems to be the best place for him at the moment as he develops his international experience.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jack Grealish

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been chosen as a contender for Euro 2020

Both players were rumored to be England 2020 Euro contenders, though their inclusion is now on the line.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has begun to fulfill his potential with Carlo Ancelotti, scoring eight Premier League goals in 11 games since the Italian's arrival at Everton. He has established an excellent partnership with Richarlison, and was touted as an ideal replacement for England's injury problems in advance. But with at least one more year, he will have to keep his form to unseat the most established internationals.

Some may say that Jack Grealish has been overlooked for a while now after shifting his international allegiance to England in September 2015. His club Aston Villa's team still faces the threat of descending on them during the current suspension and their fate. It will have a great effect where Grealish will play his club's football next season.

Matteo Guendouzi and Kurt Zouma

Kurt Zouma could leave the France team if people like Paul Pogba return

Unfortunately for these two, if the likes of Pogba, Dembele and Laporte return for Euro 2020, they will likely be left out despite being called up in November 2019.

Despite being a regular at Arsenal, Guendouzi is still only 20 years old and has yet to earn his first cap. It is unlikely that he will be chosen among the most experienced internationals, but he is certainly one to continue the legacy created by the current team in France.

Zouma has five limits, but these have been extended for five years. They initially called him in March 2015, but he didn't start his first game until June 2019, as his progress stopped at Chelsea. Recently, he has struggled for playing time under Frank Lampard and Laporte would give Didier Deschamps a much better mid-back option if he stays in shape.

Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz has scored a goal in seven games for Germany

There is no denying: Kai Havertz is a talented player. He already has a number of great teams chasing him and has broken all kinds of Bundesliga records. His first call to Germany was in August 2018 and he quickly racked up seven games, although he was not included in the most recent squad in November.

With Sane waiting to return in time for the Euros, it could be the 20-year-old who abandons the road. He has significantly fewer limits than many of Germany's midfielders and Joachim Loew can opt for the experience at Euro 2020 to avoid another humiliating early departure. But like Guendouzi, he is one for the future.