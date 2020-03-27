Postmates emails are eligible for unemployment benefits, New York appeals court rules

%MINIFYHTML3524e93929410f6d9d9826bb5ff3d8f411% %MINIFYHTML3524e93929410f6d9d9826bb5ff3d8f412%

The New York Court of Appeals has reinstated a 2015 decision that emails for the Postmates on-demand delivery application must be classified as employees, making them eligible for unemployment insurance at a time when the US USA They are seeing record job losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2015 decision of the state Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board originally found that a fired Postmates courier, Luis Vega, should be classified as an employee and therefore eligible for unemployment benefits when he was kicked off the platform. That decision also required the company to pay the New York Unemployment Insurance Fund for that employee and for "all other people with similar employment."

The ruling could be significant for Postmates emails, as shelter-in-place restrictions or the need for self-quarantine have led to mass layoffs and significantly reduced on-demand work. For those who can still work for on-demand delivery apps like Postmates, there is a risk of getting infected. Concert workers are generally classified as independent contractors, which means they are not eligible for unemployment benefits or medical care.

Postmates has tried to address this by launching a fund that couriers can take advantage of to pay for medical expenses related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. And DoorDash and Instacart now offer up to 14 days of sick pay if they are affected by the coronavirus. But workers at these companies and others are still especially vulnerable, as more and more Americans trust their services. For that reason, Instacart buyers are organizing a work stoppage on Monday to fight for better sick leave and protective equipment provided by the company, such as hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

"Mail mates exercised control over their mails enough to make them employees."

In yesterday's ruling, most judges supported the determination in the original decision that "Postmates exercised control over their emails enough to make them employees rather than independent contractors operating their own businesses." If those workers were classified as independent contractors, Postmates would not be required to pay unemployment insurance for them.

"Today's decision is a great victory for thousands of workers in New York," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. "The courts have solidified what we have all known for a while: delivery drivers are employees and are entitled to the same unemployment benefits that other employees can get."

"While we disagree with the majority opinion of the New York Court of Appeals in the Vega v. Postmates case, the court's findings support a position Postmates has long advocated: we need a modern classification framework of workers that is relevant to the autonomy and flexibility made possible by application-enabled work, "Postmates said in a statement provided to The edge.

“We fully support the design of a responsible framework that allows New Yorkers to choose if, when, where, and for how long they work, while giving them access to the benefits and services they deserve. As stated in the dissenting opinion, "our current framework, as applied inconsistently, does not provide clarity to the people involved." We want to work with New York to change that. "

In addition to its medical fund, Postmates has also followed other on-demand delivery apps by introducing "contactless,quot; food deliveries to help encourage social estrangement, which can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

You can read yesterday's full decision here: