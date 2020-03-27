Porsha Williams is updating fans on her favorite movies these days

Porsha Williams updated fans on what she's been seeing these days. She recommends the movie Parasites, as you'll see in the post below.

‘Meet #Quarentina 🥴😩😂 What are you seeing? I think I've seen it ALLLLL 🍰🍫️🍰🍫 Update: Parasites are amazing if you don't mind subtitles and you're about to see Little Fires everywhere!

Someone said, "No, you haven't. Look at Live with yourself on Netflix!" Okay, when you sent it to me, I agreed, but now you're taking it too far. "

A follower posted this: ‘Look at RHOA again from the beginning. I just got to season 7, "and someone else said," Ending on Netflix. But, the new season of Ozark will come out tomorrow. Great show! & # 39;

Another commenter posted, "Tiger King … All American … On My Block … Who Killed Malcolm X,quot;, and another fan wrote, "I just finished seeing you!" Stuck in RHOA. "

Someone else wrote, "These photos are a state of mind at Little Fires Everywhere on Hulu."

Another commenter wrote this: ‘Just stay home. Watch the movie and that's what I'm doing. Jordan’s Records "and another fan said:" @porsha4real watch "The Invisible Man,quot;. If you haven't seen it yet. "

As you probably already know, Porsha is hanging out with the family in her crib, and she thought of something really sweet to entertain her fans.

You should also make sure to watch the video that their IG fans and followers recently commented on.

Not long ago, the RHOA star shared a message on her social media account, explaining in the most direct way how staying home during these times can help.

Many people do not understand the seriousness of this situation, claiming that the virus is not even real, and that infected celebrities are paid to say they are sick.

Ad

Many celebrities have asked their fans to take this seriously because it is far from a joke.



Post views:

two