Pope Francis donates respirators as Vatican steps up virus plan | News

Pope Francis has donated 30 respirators to hospitals in areas most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the Vatican said Thursday.

A statement from the office of the papal almoner, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, did not say where they would be sent, or if any would go to countries beyond Italy.

In Italy, where the virus has killed more than 8,000 people, the epicenter of the outbreak is in the northern region of Lombardy.

The death toll in Italy, whose capital, Rome, is the home of Vatican City, is more than double than in any other country. There are more than 80,000 infections in Italy.

Meanwhile, the Vatican is conducting coronavirus tests on dozens of priests who live in the same residence as Pope Francis, while making contingency plans to move those diagnosed with the disease elsewhere, a source in the Thursday said. Holy See.

The movements occur several days after a priest who lives in the Santa Marta residence and works in the Secretary of State tested positive for the virus and was hospitalized in Italy.

The Vatican source was one of several officials who expressed concern about a possible outbreak at the residence where the Pope has lived since his election in 2013.

The modern residence, which has 130 rooms and suites and a staff of approximately 30 people, also houses dozens of priests who continue to work in key Vatican departments.

While the Vatican has enacted procedures to stop the spread of the coronavirus within the city-state, some officials say they may not be enough and believe a complete shutdown may be necessary.

"Santa Marta may be a bomb waiting to explode," said one of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.

Francis has tested negative for coronavirus twice in the past few weeks, according to Italian media reports. The Vatican has not commented on those reports.

The Church will continue without the Roman Curia working for a few weeks. Vatican official

There are about 50 permanent residents in Santa Marta, which operates as a hotel and stopped accepting reservations for temporary visitors earlier this month.

About half of the residents were screened on Wednesday and the other half were screened on Thursday, a source said, adding that the plan was to move those who tested positive to a Church-run hotel for pilgrims in Rome. Other senior Vatican officials living elsewhere within the city-state are also being evaluated, another said.

The concern is that the priests move between Santa Marta, their jobs in the Vatican departments, and sometimes go to Rome.

"I think it is a potentially serious public health problem," said an official.

Until recently, Francis ate in the communal dining room, but recently he has been eating in his suite, an official said.

Francis is 83 years old and part of one of his lungs was removed after illness when he was young.

A source who regularly enters the residence said precautions have been taken, such as encouraging social distancing and making hand sanitizers available.

Since March 6, the Vatican has issued at least five notices or decrees reflecting the steps taken in Italy.

They include recommendations for communicating over the phone even with people in the same office, alternate shifts, and encouraging as much work as possible from home.

But most Vatican offices are still open, albeit with a staff skeleton, and some say they should be closed.

"The church will continue without the Roman Curia working for a few weeks," said an official, using the name of the Vatican's central administration.

"This policy of keeping all offices open is troubling. My department can be closed for months without harm," said another.

Francis has canceled public appearances and directs his general public through television and the internet. But it still receives about five Vatican officials a day, according to its official calendar.