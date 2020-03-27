Police: 2 arrested for possession of stolen catalytic converters – Up News Info

Police arrested two people they believe were involved in the theft of numerous catalytic converters in Minnetonka recently.

The Minnetonka Police Department identified a vehicle involved in multiple thefts of catalytic converters since March 21 and shared that information with the Crime Information Exchange and Analysis Unit (CISA). CISA issued a notice to local police about this theft and other recent thefts of catalytic converters.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office spotted a van Thursday afternoon mentioned in the CISA alert. Officers stopped the truck and saw incriminating evidence mentioned in the alert. Authorities arrested two people for possession of stolen property, including catalytic converters and possession of theft tools.

Catalytic converters are a critical component of a car's exhaust and emissions system. The parts contain expensive metals, including valuable copper, which has made them a target for thieves to steal from. Police say many other western metropolitan cities have also seen a large number of these vehicle thefts.

"This is a good reminder that while much of the state is closing, the police are not," said Sheriff Dave Hutchinson. "If you think crime will be easier when we are in quarantine, you are wrong. Our staff and our great partners in law enforcement will be there and we will arrest those who try to take advantage of this situation."

The cost to replace a stolen catalytic converter can generate between $ 1,000 and $ 3,000.