PG,amp;E to use funds to help forest fire victims pay for Camp Fire crimes – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info / AP) – Pacific Gas & Electric warns that its elaborate plan to emerge from bankruptcy could collapse if the utility cannot pay for its crimes in the deadly Camp Fire by taking money from an established fund to compensate thousands of victims for their losses.

The latest twist in an already complicated saga emerged this week after PG,amp;E revealed that it will plead guilty to 84 felonies of involuntary manslaughter for neglecting to properly maintain the equipment that ignited a 2018 wildfire that devastated the city of Paradise in the county. from Butte.

%MINIFYHTML874c6a95f89e409ec6136277cd09968f11% %MINIFYHTML874c6a95f89e409ec6136277cd09968f12%

PG,amp;E will pay a $ 4 million fine as part of the plea agreement, but plans to do so by resorting to a $ 13.5 billion settlement that it reached with wildfire victims as part of its bankruptcy case.

Although the $ 4 million represents a small fraction of the $ 13.5 billion fund, the notion that PG,amp;E is diverting any money intended for fire victims to pay for their criminal behavior is sparking further outrage at a company that is already very unpopular for its role in other catastrophes forest fires, a malfunctioning gas line that exploded in a neighborhood, and its torrent of blackouts.

"I sincerely hope that PG,amp;E will find another way to pay the fine because it is not what I want, and it certainly does not look good for PG,amp;E in terms of public relations or general view," Mike Ramsey, Butte County District Attorney. he told The Associated Press.

However, Ramsey said he has no control over where PG,amp;E gets the money to pay the fine.

PG,amp;E also says its hands are tied by a clause included in the settlement with wildfire victims that got approval from the bankruptcy court three months ago. The provision requires that all fines and other penalties stemming from the wildfires that led PG,amp;E to bankruptcy last year be paid from the victims' fund.

If PG,amp;E does not comply with the terms of the agreement, the company said it could cause other agreements reached in its complex case to be resolved. In addition to the victim fund, PG,amp;E has negotiated another $ 12 billion in deals with insurers and government agencies, and has also lined up commitments to raise tens of billions of dollars through the sale of stocks and loans to help the company. To continue operating after it goes bankrupt, PG,amp;E also expects to pay $ 1.6 billion to lawyers, bankers, and other specialists who help it organize its bankruptcy agreements.

Any review of its past deals "risks investors abandoning their commitments to provide essential financing for the company's ability to make payments to victims," ​​PG,amp;E said in a statement on Friday.

But PG,amp;E has already made several other changes to its plan since it struck a deal with wildfire victims. The last one, reached with Governor Gavin Newsom, arrived just a week ago. PG,amp;E left the crack open to make a change that would allow him to pay his criminal penalty without resorting to the victims' fund if he can get "the necessary consents."

American bankruptcy judge Dennis Montali has made clear throughout the case that he is unlikely to approve a plan that does not pay forest fire victims as much as possible. The judge could still prevent PG,amp;E from using the victims' fund to pay their criminal fine.

Some of the more than 81,000 victims who filed claims in the PG,amp;E bankruptcy case have already been raising questions about whether the $ 13.5 billion will be enough to pay everyone for the loss of loved ones and property in a series of fires in 2017. and 2018 that killed nearly 130 people and destroyed more than 25,000 houses and other buildings. Two of the victims, Kirk Trostle and Adolfo Veronese, recently resigned from an 11-person committee that oversees people's claims in the bankruptcy case due to their concerns about the PG,amp;E deal.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.