Peyton Manning surprises the online class at the University of Tennessee

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Peyton Manning surprises the online class at the University of Tennessee

Almost 25 years have passed since Peyton Manning last stepped on in a University of Tennessee classroom. Earlier this week, he returned, more or less.

%MINIFYHTML1c439bdc5074b6c99f0d582084d1235111%%MINIFYHTML1c439bdc5074b6c99f0d582084d1235112%

The former Broncos quarterback made a surprise appearance in a UT online class, with Professor John Haas introducing him first as "Mr. Thompson,quot; before punishing him for being late for class. Manning apologized and confessed that he had not gone to class since 1996 or '97, then gave words of encouragement to students who were unable to attend classes on campus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The university recorded Manning's cameo and posted it on his YouTube channel:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here