Pentagon order to plan escalation in Iraq complies with top commander's warning

During a White House meeting on March 12, Esper and General Milley called for a more limited response to rocket attacks, an opinion that prevailed over Trump, who ordered nighttime raids on five suspected weapons depots in Iraq used by Kataib Hezbollah.

Several US officials said there was greater urgency in planning strike options against Kataib Hezbollah, as the group, perhaps along with other Shiite militias, has threatened to escalate attacks on US troops stationed at Iraqi bases after Nowruz celebrations, the Iranian New Year. , ends soon. US military intelligence agencies have detected signs that major attacks could be underway, according to a senior US military official. USA That he has been informed of some of the contingency plans in Iraq.

Kataib Hezbollah, in a statement Wednesday, warned its fighters to prepare for possible attacks by the United States and threatened to retaliate against the Americans and any Iraqis who help them. "We will respond in full force to all of its military, security and economic facilities," the statement said, according to SITE, a private company that monitors jihadist websites and publications.

The immediate targets of a Pentagon campaign against Kataib Hezbollah would likely be the leadership of the group, the bases and the arms depots, Knights said. In addition to a wide variety of rockets, the group is believed to have access to a hidden arsenal of Short-range ballistic missiles have been channeled to Iraq through Iran in recent months, according to US military and intelligence officials.

An extended campaign could reach militia targets across a wide swath of Iraq and Syria, and possibly other Shiite militias in Iraq that are loosely aligned with Kataib Hezbollah. "You can't just hit the base fighters, you have to hit the leaders, most of whom have probably dispersed," Knights said.