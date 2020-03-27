Pentagon order to plan escalation in Iraq complies with top commander's warning

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon ordered military commanders to plan an escalation of US combat in Iraq, issuing a directive last week to mount a campaign to destroy an Iranian-backed militia group that has threatened more attacks on US troops.
But the top US commander in Iraq warned that such a campaign could be bloody and counterproductive and risk war with Iran. In a forceful memorandum last week, the commander, Lt. Gen. Robert P. White, wrote that a new military campaign would also require sending thousands of additional US troops to Iraq and diverting resources from what has been the primary US military mission. there: training Iraqi troops to fight the Islamic State.
The Pentagon directive and General White's response, both classified internal military communications, were described by several US officials with direct knowledge of their content. The exchange comes amid a simmering fight within the Trump administration over policy toward Iran and the course of the U.S. war in Iraq, which began just over 17 years ago.
Some senior officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Robert C. O & # 39; Brien, the national security adviser, have been pushing for aggressive new measures against Iran and its power forces, and they see an opportunity to attempt to destroy Iranian-backed militia groups. in Iraq while leaders in Iran are distracted by the pandemic crisis in their country.
Military leaders, including Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper and General Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, have been cautious in the face of a sharp military escalation, warning that it could further destabilize the Middle East at a time when President Trump has said he hopes to reduce the number of US troops in the region.
Still, US officials said Esper authorized the planning of a new campaign inside Iraq, even as the military reduces its anti-terror presence there, to provide options to Trump in case Iran-backed militia groups intensify their own attacks on American troops. two senior administration officials said.
During a meeting of the Oval Office on March 19, Trump did not make a decision on whether to authorize the new campaign in Iraq, but allowed the planning to continue, according to US officials.
A spokesman for the National Security Council declined to comment. Cmdr. Sean Robertson, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement: "Operation Inherent Resolution is in Iraq at the invitation of the Iraqi government and remains focused on partnering with Iraqi security forces with the shared goal of permanently defeating the remains of ISIS. We are not going to discuss hypotheticals or internal deliberations. "
The debate is taking place as senior Pentagon officials and senior commanders around the world also express growing concerns about Coronavirus cases spread rapidly through the ranks, potentially threatening the military's ability to deploy combat-ready troops.
Several US officials said they were surprised by the blunt tone of General White's memorandum, sent on March 16, the day after it received the Pentagon directive to begin planning, and said they emphasized the costs and risks in an effort to try to destroy the militia group, known as Kataib Hezbollah.
The memo also noted that such a campaign could be in conflict with the current agreement with the Iraqi government that allows US troops to operate in the country.
Beyond that, it will most likely put Iraqi leaders, and especially its military, in the position of having to choose between its American allies, whose leaders are far away, and the Iranians, whom many high-ranking Iraqis do not. they like them but they think they have to live. with because they are neighbors.
"Iraq cannot be a victim of Iranian Iran. Conflict, because that would end up going in favor of Iran," said Karim al-Nuri, a leading figure in the Badr Organization, an Iranian-backed militia, which means he would force Iraq to get closer to Iran.
Iran has long used Shiite militia groups in Iraq as power forces both to fight US and Iraqi troops and to exert political influence within the government. Like Lebanese Hezbollah, Kataib Hezbollah has military components and political operations, and links to Iraqi politicians, companies, charities and a network of other networks, several regional specialists said.
"It's like a shadow state," said Michael Knights, an analyst at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, who has studied the group for more than a decade.
As a result, carrying out any large-scale plan to destroy Kataib Hezbollah poses enormous political and security risks to the Trump administration, and practical challenges to the military.
It would also strain relations already worn out with Iraq's weak central government. In January, members of the Iraqi Parliament called for the overthrow of all US troops in the country after the US drone attack at Baghdad International Airport that killed Major General Qassim Suleimani, a senior Iranian commander, as well as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the leader of de facto Iraqi militia groups
Several senior US officials, including Pompeo and General Milley, have urged Iraqi security forces to crack down on rebel Shiite militia groups that are attacking US troops, otherwise the United States will be forced to retaliate.
Pentagon officials have ordered planners in the military's central command and in Iraq to devise a strategy to dismantle the operations of the militia group, according to several US officials who saw the order or were informed about it. The directive said that Iranian paramilitary forces, members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, could be legitimate targets if they encounter Kataib Hezbollah fighters.
The Kataib Hezbollah rocket attacks killed two US troops and a British soldier at a military base this month, prompting a retaliatory attack by US warplanes a day later.
Still, US officials said there was no firm evidence that Iran ordered the attack by the militia group. But Pompeo and other top officials in recent weeks have called for aggressive military action not only against Kataib Hezbollah but also against Iranian military forces.
During a White House meeting on March 12, Esper and General Milley called for a more limited response to rocket attacks, an opinion that prevailed over Trump, who ordered nighttime raids on five suspected weapons depots in Iraq used by Kataib Hezbollah.
Several US officials said there was greater urgency in planning strike options against Kataib Hezbollah, as the group, perhaps along with other Shiite militias, has threatened to escalate attacks on US troops stationed at Iraqi bases after Nowruz celebrations, the Iranian New Year. , ends soon. US military intelligence agencies have detected signs that major attacks could be underway, according to a senior US military official. USA That he has been informed of some of the contingency plans in Iraq.
Kataib Hezbollah, in a statement Wednesday, warned its fighters to prepare for possible attacks by the United States and threatened to retaliate against the Americans and any Iraqis who help them. "We will respond in full force to all of its military, security and economic facilities," the statement said, according to SITE, a private company that monitors jihadist websites and publications.
The immediate targets of a Pentagon campaign against Kataib Hezbollah would likely be the leadership of the group, the bases and the arms depots, Knights said. In addition to a wide variety of rockets, the group is believed to have access to a hidden arsenal of Short-range ballistic missiles have been channeled to Iraq through Iran in recent months, according to US military and intelligence officials.
An extended campaign could reach militia targets across a wide swath of Iraq and Syria, and possibly other Shiite militias in Iraq that are loosely aligned with Kataib Hezbollah. "You can't just hit the base fighters, you have to hit the leaders, most of whom have probably dispersed," Knights said.
At the same time, US officials said the risks set out in General White's memo are genuine, and some military planners believe it would be foolish for the Trump administration to step up military operations inside Iraq anytime soon.
More than 5,000 US soldiers are stationed in Iraq, most of them part of the mission to train and advise Iraqi security forces in the mission against the Islamic State. Pentagon officials had been trying to reduce that presence to about 2,500 soldiers in the coming months.
Any campaign against Kataib Hezbollah is likely to come from the approximately 70,000 US military personnel currently deployed throughout the Middle East, including in Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf nations. More than 14,000 of those troops have moved to the region since last May amid mounting tensions with Iran.
The Pentagon has also dispatched Patriot missile and missile defense batteries, B-52 bombers, an aircraft carrier strike group, armed Reaper drones, and other engineering and support personnel.
Commanders are still rushing more Patriot anti-missile batteries and other weapons in Iraq, but they are still a week or two away from having the additional defensive systems there, a senior US military official said.
In the past few weeks, as the threat of militia attacks and coronavirus exposure has increased, the United States and its European allies have either been turning over smaller coalition bases to their Iraqi counterparts, or moving to a handful of larger Iraqi bases or left the country entirely.
Speaking to reporters the day after the United States hit Khatib Hezbollah's five weapons depots this month, Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of the Central Command, said the threat from Iran and its representatives remains "very high,quot;, adding that tensions "have not actually subsided,quot; since the United States killed General Suleimani.
While US officials say they have no clear evidence that Iran specifically directed the deadly attack on Camp Taji on March 11, they say Kataib Hezbollah and the Iranian Quds Force are closely coordinating.
General McKenzie said the United States was ready to attack additional militia weapons storage sites and other targets in the event that attacks against US forces continue. He blamed Kataib Hezbollah for a dozen rocket attacks on Iraq-based US troops in the past six months.
Esper suggested on Wednesday that the United States could further respond to the rocket attacks by the militia, but did not offer details.
"You can't kill or hurt Americans and get away with it," Esper said in a interview with NPR. “We will respond at the time, place and form that we choose. We will hold them accountable. ”
Alissa J. Rubin contributed reporting from Baghdad.