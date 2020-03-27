Pelican Rapids priest trapped in the Philippines sees life transformed by coronavirus – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A Minnesota priest trapped in the Philippines has spent weeks trying to get home as the pandemic spreads across the world. We take a look at his isolated life and his connection to another journey where his faith was tested.

Pelican Rapids priest, Father Jeff Ethan spent the past year planning a diving trip to a Philippine island.

"Our trip really ended around three days on our two week trip," said Father Ethan.

"We felt that the Philippines was still safe because they were isolating in the first place and we thought we could get in and out without problems," he added.

He landed with a group of Minnesotans on March 6. His photographs capture the dramatic change since then.

They have had seven different reservations to get home. Father Ethan calls it an international chess game to return. As different airports close, some airlines remain grounded.

In a way, he says the feelings are similar to the uncertainty he felt on September 11.

"We lingered over coffee and arrived late at night before he really believed he saved us," said Father Ethan.

It was then that Up News Info met Father Ethan walking the streets of New York City. Having planned to visit the World Trade Center the morning the towers fell.

"This is similar again, you are not in control, you don't know when it is going to end and it is just one kind of life-changing things," said Father Ethan.

Now they tell him to stay in his hotel room in Manila. The shops and restaurants are closed and closely watched by armed guards. Adhesive tape lifts where only two people are allowed at a time.

"Even riding in tandem on a motorcycle that is very common here is illegal," said Father Ethan.

Father Ethan's group now has tickets to fly home on Sunday.

"We don't want to get our hopes up," Father Ethan.

Recognizing others in the world in worse circumstances.

However, the stress they feel waiting to return home.

Father Ethen and his group have been in contact with Senator Amy Klobuchar and Representative Angie Craig's offices in DC.

The group was told that it is best to cooperate with local officials at this point in order to get home.