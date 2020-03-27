Pedestrian Bridge Falls Over I-94 After Collision – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – A truck collided with a pedestrian bridge early Friday morning in Detroit, sending part of the stretch to a highway and blocking traffic along part of the busy road, authorities said.

No one was injured in the collapse of Interstate 94 westbound, Lt. Mike Shaw, spokesman for the Michigan State Police, said in an email.

The westbound lanes were closed after the collapse, which was caused by a truck apparently carrying a large load hitting the bridge sometime after 5 a.m., said Diane Cross, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Transportation.

"We believe he was shot down by a high-load blow, probably an automobile carrier, but the Michigan State Police has yet to determine the cause of that," he told The Associated Press.

Cross said the bridge would have to be demolished and that a company would be paid around $ 86,000 to remove the entire structure.

The portion of the bridge over the eastbound lanes of I-94 was still standing early Friday and the eastbound lanes were open, but Cross said those lanes would be closed when the rest of the bridge was removed. Authorities hope to reopen I-94 at that location on Friday night, he said.

Before the coronavirus pandemic and Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order cut traffic, about 140,000 vehicles on average used the road daily. Traffic on freeways in the Detroit area is estimated to have decreased about 50% due to the pandemic, he said.

State police reported on Twitter that the agency was notified around 5:20 a.m. that part of the Townsend footbridge near Van Dyke Avenue had fallen.

In 2014, a garbage truck knocked down a pedestrian bridge over a different Detroit highway. The truck driver was killed and two other vehicles were hit by debris when that bridge fell on the Southfield Expressway.

