Paul Merson says: Arsenal needs to sign Declan Rice more than Chelsea | Football news

%MINIFYHTML900492fc7d0888e8c03afcdfa4d4681711% %MINIFYHTML900492fc7d0888e8c03afcdfa4d4681712%





Declan Rice should be in Arsenal's sights, says Paul Merson in his latest Sky Sports column

Paul Merson says Arsenal must prioritize a waiting midfielder and join Chelsea in the battle for West Ham's Declan Rice.

Arsenal needs a player like Rice

%MINIFYHTML900492fc7d0888e8c03afcdfa4d4681713% %MINIFYHTML900492fc7d0888e8c03afcdfa4d4681714%

The midfield position is a big part of football now. I think some people look at the detained midfielders and think they could easily do it. They think they can easily sit in front of the back four and pass the ball five or 10 yards every time they get it, but it's a very difficult job.

%MINIFYHTML900492fc7d0888e8c03afcdfa4d4681715% %MINIFYHTML900492fc7d0888e8c03afcdfa4d4681716%

It is very difficult not to get too involved in the game, be patient and stay in position in front of the four.

Declan Rice in action against Everton

Chelsea has linked with him, but I don't know why Arsenal is not looking at Declan Rice.

Arsenal are crying out for a midfielder. They don't need a midfielder who is on the brink of the opposition box, they need a disciplined defensive midfielder, who will sit in front of the rear four and organize the side; one that, when he receives the ball, gives it simply with 10-yard passes.

When you look back at the likes of Roy Keane later in his career and Claude Makelele, they were the best because they never got involved. They just did the simple things.

4:04 Roy Keane joined the Monday Night Football team to reflect on his role at Manchester United during the 2000-2001 season. Roy Keane joined the Monday Night Football team to reflect on his role at Manchester United during the 2000-2001 season.

It is very difficult to be playing in a soccer game, playing passes of five or 10 yards. Before you know it, your mind is telling you to get involved and play 60-yard passes. You have to get involved and start spraying the ball on the field, but that's where the great defensive midfielders just do it and make it so simple.

People often say that Makelele never scored, but that was not his job. It wasn't Keane's job, either. Their job was to protect the last four and, I am not going to say that they give the ball to better players because I do not agree with that, they were players as talented as those who advanced, but their job was an art.

It is such hard work and that is why I cannot believe that Arsenal is not going to look for a player like Rice.

A player like Rice can allow attacking players to prosper and gives central defenders a chance to be better than they are. I don't care who you are in football, Paolo Maldini, Franco Baresi, Alessandro Costacurta and even a Virgil van Dijk, if you have people running to your left, right and center every minute, they will pass you. Sometimes.

Arsenal lacks a Patrick Vieira-type player, says Merse

That's where good protection comes in against the back four and every team needs it. There are not too many world-class center-backs in the world, making the defensive position in midfield even more important.

For me, a good midfielder is priceless.

Arsenal haven't really had a disciplined defensive midfielder since Gilberto Silva. Everyone talks about the club never replacing Patrick Vieira, and of course, but neither did they replace Gilberto.

There are players on the current team who are destined to do that job but don't have the discipline to do it, and that needs to be addressed.

I would be surprised if Ighalo walked away from Man Utd

Odion Ighalo has been & # 39; outstanding & # 39; for Man Utd, admits Merse

When Odion Ighalo arrived at Manchester United in January, I really didn't want to get involved in any conversations about him because there was a danger of looking dumb anyway.

If you said it was going to be horrible, it could embarrass you by acting the way it did during that brilliant year you had with Watford, or if you said it was going to be a good signing, it could still be the player who put up horrible introductions right before he left. from Watford.

Odion Ighalo is congratulated by his Manchester United teammates after scoring against Derby

I didn't want to get involved in that because it was a no win situation.

However, what I can say now is that he has been absolutely exceptional since coming to Old Trafford.

I know he hasn't played much football, but when he came off the bench and had time to play, he looked classy.

It's a tough decision Manchester United has to make regarding his future because if you give him a contract, can he act again next season?

When you go to a club on loan, you have that hunger for wanting to ensure a permanent move, prove that everyone inside the club is right and everyone outside the club is wrong. Suddenly, you give someone a contract and they think they've done all the hard work.

Just look at his time at Watford. He looked like a world champion, but the next minute he couldn't score a goal for toffee. But if you go the way he has shown since coming to the club in January, it will be difficult to get rid of.

And don't worry about new mega money deals in China.

He has said all the right things since joining Manchester United. He turned around enough times and said he dreamed of playing for United, so if they offer him a permanent deal, I can't see him turning him down.

Everything has been going well so far and if United offers him the opportunity to stay, I would be surprised if he left.

There are no qualms about Fab's departure from Arsenal

Cesc Fabregas lifted the lid this week on his departure from Arsenal

I can understand the reason why Cesc Fábregas explained why he left Arsenal to go to Barcelona in 2011.

I don't know many footballers, that when Barcelona and Real Madrid come to call they don't go.

Fábregas is an interesting case because he left Barcelona when he was young to go to Arsenal, but he could not reject it when they called again.

I can't think of too many players who can turn it down. It can get a player to wait another year, but they always end up going in the end, and I had no problem with Fabregas being out when he did.

He was a great server for Arsenal, and I can understand where he was coming from when he spoke about the pressure to win trophies and the club's lack of recruitment.

He had given everything for the club and the reality is that he could probably see that Arsenal was a team in decline, and as I said, I do not know many professional footballers who can reject Barcelona.

In the end, his decision proved correct. The boy is a special player, there is no doubt about it. Any soccer team I would have gone to would have improved. There are not many footballers around the world who can say they can walk anywhere in the world and improve it.

There are players like Van Dijk, Kevin de Bruyne, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo who can do it, but not many. Fábregas was a special talent and I had no qualms about how his time at Arsenal ended.