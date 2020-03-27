PARTYNEXTDOOR & Rihanna ‘Believe It’ – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLdaa486273333f38048d66094c027b62c11% %MINIFYHTMLdaa486273333f38048d66094c027b62c12%

Wait, is it 2020 and Rihanna is making music again? "Believe it." RiRi partnered with PARTYNEXTDOOR for her new song, and while it's not "R9," fans are delighted with this unexpected surprise.

With the world currently in crisis, what we need now is new music from NEXT PARTY. What we Really the need is Rihanna to release their new album, but since that is not going to happen soon, what PND released on March 27 is the best option. The rapper released the lead single from his long-awaited new album Partymobileand is it a jam? "Believe it." With Rihanna by her side, PND gave us a seductive R,amp;B track with an early 2000s chorus backed by RiRi's voice. This is giving us great nostalgia for Rihanna's "Umbrella,quot; era!

In the new song, PARTYNEXTDOOR seeks forgiveness from his S.O. while Rihanna repeats in the chorus: "That's when you believe it / That's when you believe it / Believe it when you see it." Meanwhile, fans could hardly believe they were finally listening to new Rihanna music after a wait of almost three years! "PARTYNEXTDOOR SHOOT AND RIHANNA IS IN THE ALBUM REPEAT THERE IS RIHANNA IN THE ALBUM,quot;, a fan tweetedwhile another wrote, "I really missed Rihanna's voice."

"Believe it,quot; marks a return to music for both PND and RiRi. PARTYNEXTDOOR's last album was 2016 PartyNextDoor 3, although he released a couple of EPs – Colors 2 Y Seven days – in 2017. Partymobile collects the songs he dropped in 2019, the Duckattended "Loyal,quot; and "The News,quot;. As for the woman Drake flirted with during the Spade Muzik x Night Owl Sound DJ battle, Rihanna hasn't released any new music since joining N.E.R.D. for his 2017 song, "Lemon,quot;. He was in the studio recently, working with the production supergroup. The Neptunes to work on the album that fans have called "R9,quot;.

PND and Rihanna are not strangers to each other, far from it. PND previously worked alongside Rhianna on her latest album ANTI, and the composition of songs is attributed to him in his songs "Work,quot; and "Sex with Me,quot;. Then they met, in the studio, thanks to DJ Khaled. The father of Asahd He matched this dynamic duo on his 2017 song, "Wild Thoughts."

Other than that, the last time anyone heard Rihanna on the microphone was her N.E.R.D. collaboration "Lemon,quot;. However, he was recently in the studio with The Neptunes working on his ninth album called "R9,quot; by fans. This album, which would be Rihanna's ninth, is supposedly her reggae album. "It won't be typical of what's known as reggae. But you're going to feel the elements on every track," he said. fashion in October. Reggae always seems right to me. It's in my blood. It doesn't matter how far or how long I am away from that culture or from my environment in which I grew up; it never goes away. It is always the same high. Although I have explored other genres of music, it was time to get back to something I really haven't fully focused on for a body of work. "