Paris Saint-Germain vs Sheffield Eagles: Where are they now? The | Rugby League News

The players of Paris Saint-Germain in front of the French magazine Rugby League & # 39; treize & # 39; after his victory on opening night

As we mark 25 seasons since the great start of the Super League on March 29, 1996, we take a look at what some of the players who played in that first game between Paris Saint-Germain and Sheffield Eagles are doing 25 years. .

The name that comes to mind when someone remembers that opening night at Charlety Stadium is Frederic Banquet. The man at the center of the video referee's first decision, just minutes before scoring the first four pointers in Super League history.

After two years at the Paris club, Banquet spent seven seasons playing in the French Elite 1 with Villeneuve, before ending his career at Carcassonne, where he played until he was 35 years old. After retiring, he spent two years training Carcassonne juniors. He followed a season with Limoux, where he worked with his reserve grade.

Today, Banquet works at the Carcassonne City Council and coaches a local rugby team in their spare time. However, he still has some connection to the league, with his 14-year-old son playing the game at the junior level.

Banquet is not the only player trying his luck in rugby union training. Midfielder Fabien Devecchi also spent a couple of years in the 15-man code before returning to the league in 2019 to train his hometown club, Villeneuve. Along with his role with the Leopards, Devecchi teaches sports day by day at a local school and supports his two daughters who play basketball.

Fabien Devecchi is now head coach of the villeneuve leopards of the French elite 1

Laurent Lucchese, full back, now works as a personal trainer and Chinese massage therapist, along with his role as a head conditioner in Carcassonne XIII. In his spare time away from work commitments and the rugby league, Lucchese practices Qigong and is currently learning how to play the guitar.

PSG captain on opening night, Pierre Chamorin, runs two family businesses with his two brothers, one specializing in garden decorations and the other under construction.

Pierre Chamorin runs two businesses with his brothers.

Although Chamorin no longer has an active participation in the rugby league, he follows the results of the Super League and watches all the Manly Sea Eagles matches on the NRL. In addition to traveling both for work and pleasure, he plays tactile rugby every week with other former players.

After his two Super League seasons with PSG, Australian forward Jason Sands spent a couple of seasons with Villefranche-de-Rouergue as his player-captain / coach and represented the French national team until the end of the World Cup. Rugby League 2000. before going home

Upon returning to Australia, Sands began a bachelor's degree in management and accounting, ascending through various sales and general management positions before finally moving his family to Melbourne to start an outdoor furniture business.

Sands had a two-year stint as an assistant coach with the Melbourne Storm U18s before the rigors of running a business took their toll, but his passion for the rugby league remains strong.

It was an opening night to remember for PSG

After seven seasons with the Sheffield Eagles, Anthony Farrell spent five seasons with Leeds Rhinos and three at Widnes Vikings before ending his game days with Halifax. The former Welsh international assumed the role of caretaker in March 2004 and remained in that position for just over two years.

Today, & # 39; Face & # 39; He works as an officer in Her Majesty's Prison and Probation Service. He still has a stake in the rugby league as he recently took the microphone to summarize some local radio matches.

Farrell's sons Joel and Izaac currently play together for the Eagles in the Championship. Like Anthony, Joel was also written in the sides' history books, winning the inaugural 1895 Cup at Wembley in 2019.

After retiring from playing in 2006, Andy Hay has continued to maintain an active role in the sport ever since. He cut his teeth in training as part of the back room staff at Hull FC and Salford Red Devils before taking on the role of head coach at Featherstone Rovers in May 2014, a role he held for just over a year.

After his time at Rovers came to an end almost four years ago, Hay and his family decided to move to New Zealand, where he took over as head of training and development for the Auckland Rugby League, a job that sees him work with players from Base level through New Zealand Warriors first grade.

Hay was not the only eagle that spread its wings and sank. After initially establishing their own window cleaning business, midfielder Dean Lawford and his family took the opportunity to head to Australia for a lifestyle change in 2014. The Lawfords enjoyed their time, but after three years they decided to return. to the UK to be closer to family and since he returned home, Lawford is now a qualified HGV Class One driver.

Lawford's middle-back partner on that opening night, Ryan Sheridan, has pursued a career as a coach with assistant roles at Dewsbury Rams, Featherstone Rovers and currently Castleford Tigers. Sheridan is joined by staff at the Tigers' back room by another Eagles representative on opening night at Matt Crowther, who has worked as a club physical therapist since the 2014 offseason.

Ryan Sheridan has had a coaching career after his retirement from playing

Crowther was forced to retire in 2003 with a severely fractured leg and ankle while playing for Hull FC against the Tigers. Immediately after retiring, he began studying physiotherapy full time at Leeds Metropolitan University and spent 13 years working from the junior rugby league to his current role with the Tigers.

Another player to try his luck in training after retiring is Keith Senior. After joining Leeds Rhinos in September 1999, where he would later make 365 appearances for the club over 12 seasons, Senior then returned to the Eagles in 2015 as a coach and has remained there ever since.

But without a doubt, the mainstay of the Sheffield Eagles has been Mark Aston. A substitute for opening night in Paris, he has barely been away from the South Yorkshire club since.

After a Lance Todd Trophy-winning performance in the 1998 Challenge Cup victory, Aston has been at the helm for more than 500 games spanning 20 years, leading the Eagles to two Championship titles and an 1895 Cup.

After more than 30 years firmly establishing himself as part of the club's furniture, could he be the figure to see the Eagles rise once again and honor the Super League again someday?

You can watch our broadcast of the first Super League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Sheffield Eagles in its entirety at the Sky Sports Arena starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, as well as follow it online on our blog.