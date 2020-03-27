Paris hospitals will be overwhelmed & # 39; in 48 hours & # 39; | News

%MINIFYHTML3ee9be0d38928dc3e365098ece633aff11% %MINIFYHTML3ee9be0d38928dc3e365098ece633aff12%

An increase in coronavirus patients means hospitals in and around Paris will reach a saturation point in 48 hours, the head of the French Federation of Hospitals said on Friday, although peak demand is not expected until April.

Paris and its suburbs now account for more than a quarter of the 29,000 confirmed coronavirus infections in French hospitals, with nearly 1,300 now in intensive care. The death toll across the country as of Thursday night was 1,696.

"Clearly we will need help in Ile-de-France (Greater Paris region) because what happened in the east comes here," Frederic Valletoux, president of the federation, told BFM TV.

He was referring to the Grand Est region, where the first major group took over France and where hospitals are already overwhelmed, with the army helping to transfer some critically ill patients to other cities.

"We will be at the limit of our capabilities in 24 or 48 hours. We will have to show real solidarity between regions, hospitals and increase the number of patient transfers."

Officials in the Paris area have struggled to find more intensive care beds, ventilators, and medical personnel and spread the burden of patients across the capital and its wider suburbs.

President emmanuel Macron On March 17, it imposed a blockade to slow the spread of the virus, but doctors say they expect a wave of cases next week after the government pushed ahead with local elections and thousands of people mingled in parks and streets before be confined to their homes.

"If we allow hospitals to fend for themselves, and each territory that has been seized by the epidemic to fend for itself, then we are headed for catastrophe," Valletoux said.

Macron said Friday that he had a "very good discussion,quot; with United States President Donald Trump about the coronavirus crisis, and that they were both preparing a new initiative to combat the pandemic.

"In response to the COVID-19 crisis, we are preparing a strong new initiative with other countries in the coming days," the French president said on Twitter.

Macron was also due to meet with union leaders on Friday to discuss how to save the French economy from implosion due to the shutdown of business.