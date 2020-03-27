Paralympics Hannah Cockroft and Nathan Maguire back decision to cancel Tokyo Games | Olympic Games News

Hannah Cockcroft tells SSN: "It is not the news we wanted, since we felt good and ready to go out,quot;

















Paralympics Hannah Cockroft and Nathan Maguire react to the postponement of the Tokyo Games and how it will affect their preparations

Paralympics Hannah Cockroft and Nathan Maguire react to the postponement of the Tokyo Games and how it will affect their preparations

Paralympics Hannah Cockroft and Nathan Maguire are gearing up for a busy 12 months after the postponement of this year's Tokyo Games, but support the decision to delay the competition.

The Olympic Games were to be held in Japan from July 24 to August 9, while the Paralympic Games were to be held from August 25 to September 6. Both have been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, with the World Athletics Championships to be held between July and August 2021, and with the European Championships as well, wheelchair riders are philosophical about the grueling schedule to come.

3:47 Sky Sports News' Geraint Hughes explains why the International Olympic Committee made the decision to postpone the Games Sky Sports News' Geraint Hughes explains why the International Olympic Committee made the decision to postpone the Games

Maguire, which is in the & # 39; high risk & # 39; category from the government and has to isolate himself for 12 weeks, he said: "We expected the postponement in the last few weeks, but as long as everyone is safe and well when it comes to competing at the highest level next year, that's all that matters "

Although her partner Hannah admitted to being "gutted," she also believes that the postponement was the right decision to make, despite the ill effect it has.

Cockroft says he will return to the drawing board after the postponement of the Paralympic Games.

"It is not the news we wanted, as we feel good and ready," said Cockroft. Sky Sports News.

"The next 12 months will look very different from what we planned, but we will have to trust our teams of coaches and go back to the drawing board."

"Basically it will mean re-planning the next five years to make sure we can be as fit and strong as possible and use this time to do that extra training that we may not be able to do in the coming years."