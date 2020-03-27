Orange County Reports 65 New Coronavirus Cases, 2 More Deaths – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML3e0e0153a0f25eba3c98746e17a87cd511% %MINIFYHTML3e0e0153a0f25eba3c98746e17a87cd512%

– Orange County reported 65 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus on Friday, bringing the county's total to 321, and two additional deaths.

The county's first fatality, reported Tuesday, involved a 75-year-old man who was hospitalized on March 17 and died two days later.

Of the 321 county cases, 75 residents contracted the virus through travel, 27 from person-to-person spread, and 75 were community-acquired. The remaining 73 cases are under investigation.

Most of the cases, 134, have been reported in the age range 18-49, 76 cases involved people between the ages of 50-64 and 39 patients are 65 years or older. There is a confirmed case in a child under the age of 18.

As of Friday, the county said 4,070 people had been evaluated, leaving officials with enough evidence for 1,151 people.

Rep. Katie Porter, a Democrat from Irvine, who previously got the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to commit to providing free tests, said she tested negative after developing cold-like symptoms last week.

"I am still recovering at home and hope to return 100% soon," he posted on Twitter. "Thanks to everyone who sent messages of support, they are a great fuel to combat this disease!"

Orange County officials announced Friday that they plan to start providing more details on the cases, including numbers for each of the county's cities.

Also on Friday, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said he was preparing to release inmates with 60 days or less remaining on their sentences in an effort to reduce the prison population during the pandemic.

Carrie Braun, a department spokeswoman, said the decision was made in collaboration with the courts and other judicial partners.

Barnes and Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer had previously resisted the early release of inmates, but Spitzer said discussions with the union president representing the deputies helped develop their thinking on the matter. .

