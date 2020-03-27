Oprah Shares A Hilarious Update On Bringing Stedman Banana Bread After Forcing Him To Quarantine A Guest House (video)

Oprah and Stedman are happy with their relationship on their terms, no matter how much people suggest they should get married. During the coronavirus pandemic, everyone is doing their part in quarantine for at least two weeks, even if that means separately as a couple.

During a live broadcast via Instagram, Oprah revealed that she is taking no risk. Although neither she nor Stedman have symptoms, they isolate themselves in different houses.

In a recent hilarious update, O can be seen bringing banana bread to her boyfriend's door at the guesthouse as he leans out the window.

Later, Stedman goes for a walk while the media expert looks down from his window. She suggests they can go for a walk, but he should maintain a mandatory distance of six feet. Graham seems cautious when he replies that he won't risk it.

This occurs after Oprah interviewed Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre, who tested positive for COVID-19. Sabrina faced some critics who felt that she could have avoided contracting the disease if she had not been so close to the actor once she discovered that he had it.

Oprah told fans that she was the exact opposite of Sabrina that she can take a chance because she's decades younger than her.

"He is in the boarding house, because everyone knows I had pneumonia at the end of last year … last week he had stopped taking antibiotics because I had a bronchial infection." So Stedman is like "What is the procedure to get home?" The procedure is that you do not come and sleep in my bed! And it literally says, "Am I not?" And I say, "Haven't you been paying attention to the news? Social distancing doesn't mean you go to sleep in the same bed with the person! When you've just left American Airlines!"

It's great to see the legendary journalist having fun while still taking the necessary precautions.



