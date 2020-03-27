Olympics: athletes qualified for the Tokyo Games to keep places | Olympic Games News

The IOC and Japanese organizers made the decision to postpone the Olympic and Paralympic Games until 2021 due to the coronavirus this week.





Adam Gemili has qualified to represent Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics

%MINIFYHTMLd1e67a16acfc2085ba87cf9af186f7f811% %MINIFYHTMLd1e67a16acfc2085ba87cf9af186f7f812%

All athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will keep their places for the Games next year after their postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic, says the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The IOC and Japanese organizers postponed the event from July 24 to August 9 until 2021 earlier this week, but confirmed that those among the 11,000 athletes who will compete in Tokyo who have already earned their place will keep it.

The IOC also said that the number of places allocated for each sport at the Games will remain the same next year.

"The 57 percent who are qualified remain in place and the goal is to maintain the same athlete quotas in different sports," said an IOC official.

The virus has wreaked havoc on sports schedules and forced the cancellation of Olympic qualifiers in many sports. Athletes have also been restricted in their training due to measures taken to stop the spread.

Although it was a major blow to Japan, which has invested $ 12 billion (£ 9.8 billion) in the lead-up to the Games, the decision to postpone was a relief to thousands of athletes who worried about training, with the world locked up to fight a disease that has killed thousands of people.