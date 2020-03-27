OJ Prosecutor Marcia Clarke goes viral: Twitter says she looks GREAT!

Marcia Clarke is best known for being the lead prosecutor in the O. J. Simpson murder case. The 66-year-old former prosecutor is going viral on social media today because people are amazed at how good she looks.

Marcia, prosecutor, author, television correspondent, and television producer, was not very good in 1995, when she tried the OJ Simpson case. So when Marcia's photos were leaked on social media today, people were amazed at how good she looks.

It is clear that Marcia had a lot of plastic surgery. But it clearly didn't go too far, and the results are pretty good.

Here are the photos of people talking:

Marcia Clark is best remembered as the lead prosecutor in the 1995 O. J. Simpson trial for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson, his ex-wife, and Ron Goldman.

Prior to this trial, his highest-profile prosecution was in 1991, when he prosecuted Robert John Bardo for the murder of television star Rebecca Schaeffer.