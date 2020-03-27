Home Entertainment OJ Prosecutor Marcia Clarke goes viral: Twitter says she looks GREAT!

OJ Prosecutor Marcia Clarke goes viral: Twitter says she looks GREAT!

Marcia Clarke is best known for being the lead prosecutor in the O. J. Simpson murder case. The 66-year-old former prosecutor is going viral on social media today because people are amazed at how good she looks.

Marcia, prosecutor, author, television correspondent, and television producer, was not very good in 1995, when she tried the OJ Simpson case. So when Marcia's photos were leaked on social media today, people were amazed at how good she looks.

It is clear that Marcia had a lot of plastic surgery. But it clearly didn't go too far, and the results are pretty good.

Here are the photos of people talking:

