Ohio State Improves Top-Rated Recruitment Class With Five-Star TreVeyon Henderson

The highest-rated runner in the 247 sports class of 2021 is heading to Columbus.

TreVeyon Henderson announced on Twitter on Friday his commitment to the state of Ohio, and joined the No. 1 recruiting class for next year.

The 5-11, 195-pound youth from Hopewell, Virginia, chose the Buckeyes over Virginia Tech, Virginia, Michigan, and Oklahoma. He ran for 2,424 yards and 45 touchdowns last season while leading his team to an undefeated record and a state championship.

Henderson is the third five-star recruit and the 15th overall recruit for the state of Ohio, which has a substantial lead over Clemson for the best class of 2021.

"Where I'm from, a lot of people can't leave," Henderson said in a video he posted on Twitter. "Walking away is hard to do, so I ran. I ran away from trouble. Every challenge I saw, I got over it. The next challenge is one I'm not running from, it's a challenge I'm running to.

"For my mother, my family, my friends, my coaches and teammates, I would not be here without you. You are the reason I am running now; running for the opportunity to give back everything you have given for me."

Henderson became engaged to the Buckeyes without visiting the campus, according to 247Sports. He was planning to attend the Buckeyes spring game, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

"I may not know everything about where I am going, but I know it is a place where they will give me everything I need so that one day I can go home and make a difference for those who need it," he said. . "Now I'm a Buckeye and I'm still ready to race."