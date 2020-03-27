Of those being tested for coronavirus, only 10% test positive – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML4ee3f9b5effaf2fea1affcaef78e451311% %MINIFYHTML4ee3f9b5effaf2fea1affcaef78e451312%

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Amid growing public concern about the spread of COVID-19, Up News Info 11's Doug Dunbar spoke to Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday night and asked him a few questions about the virus in Lone Star State.

Doug Dunbar:

%MINIFYHTML4ee3f9b5effaf2fea1affcaef78e451313% %MINIFYHTML4ee3f9b5effaf2fea1affcaef78e451314%

You explained the reasoning behind that the other day because many counties in Texas, out of 254, are not dealing with COVID-19 fortunately at the moment. Now, as the case load increases, there are 105, in the last check I saw, counties now dealing with at least something COVID-19 related. Would you now consider a real estate approach, or perhaps even a regional approach, instead of where we are now with a kind of mosaic of restrictions for municipalities?

%MINIFYHTML4ee3f9b5effaf2fea1affcaef78e451315% %MINIFYHTML4ee3f9b5effaf2fea1affcaef78e451316%

Governor Abbott:

Insurance. To be clear, there is actually an order and plan across the state. It's my executive order that I issued a week ago, last Friday … actually, last Thursday. Under that order, that's what closed all bars and restaurants in the state of Texas, but leaving restaurants open for delivery or pick-up. Closed all schools in the state of Texas. Access to anything like senior facilities was closed and he made sure to limit meetings for more than ten people.

That set a standard. But it is very important that your audience knows what that standard is based on because it will foreshadow what the future will provide. That standard is based on doctors and data, in part on the doctor leading the state effort – Dr. Hellerstedt. But also as governor, I have weekly calls with Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx. Those are the two doctors on the podium with the president talking about the coronavirus on a daily basis.

And so we make our decisions with the advice of all these doctors. And those doctors make their decisions based on the data. We will have another meeting with Dr. Birx, with the President, next week, where we will obtain new guidelines to determine what the future will be like in the state of Texas. That being said, as we speak tonight, 75% of the state is now living under stricter, even more restrictive, standards than my executive order. It is the stay in the place, stay in the standard home. And so, 75% of the population of the state of Texas lives to the highest standard that exists in the country and is having a very positive effect by achieving a collective goal to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in Texas.

DD:

There are a number of mayors here in North Texas, honestly, who have wondered aloud and spoken to us about the fact that they would rather see a more regional approach perhaps coming from their office when it comes to the order to stay at home.

GEORGIA:

The way disaster declarations work is that they work at the county level. The governor will make a decision, and it applies at the county level. Other than that, the practices that are taking place in Texas, that your viewers are doing right now while at home watching this on television, are the practices that are the subject of my order, as well as, I suppose, the local orders. And they are doing exactly what we should be doing, and that is reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

Understand this: While we are doing this "reduce spread,quot; strategy, we are also implementing other strategies as we speak. We are dramatically increasing the amount of testing that is taking place. From last Friday to today, we have increased testing by 1000%. And on top of that, through this process, looking at all the data, we are working to flatten the curve in the state of Texas and, at the same time, we are working every day to increase the amount of healthcare capabilities. that we will be able to provide local communities like those in the North Texas region.

DD:

Governor, may I ask you, you mentioned the evidence. We have reported almost daily, we have two test sites in Dallas specifically, which have basically closed in the middle of each day due to a federal mandate that they can only do 250 tests per site per day. Is this how it's going to be? Obviously, there is a thought, and you have also expressed it, there may be many more infected people that we know of, but nevertheless, in these sites due to the federal mandate, they cannot go beyond 250 per day.

GEORGIA:

But understand this … this is very important for your audience to know. First, we are talking about the collection, not the evidence. He first collects the sample, then sends it to the laboratory for analysis. On the collection side, there are several different ways in which the collection is carried out. One is through these drive-throughs. Some of those tours are provided by private health centers in the North Texas region. Some are these FEMA funded setups. And they're talking about FEMA-funded strategies. Those are not the only management strategies that exist in North Texas or other parts of the state of Texas.

Then, in addition to your private healthcare provider, in addition to the FEMA-funded strategy, there is also the public health strategy in which your public health authority has both collection and testing capabilities.

Simply put, we've had this 1000% increase, which means a tenfold increase in collection and testing over the past week. We will continue to expect the same level of increase in the future.

DD:

Our schools, administrations, districts have become heroes trying to maintain learning for all of our children. The simple question from almost every parent I have spoken to in the past few days is, "Do you think our children will return to school this academic year?"

GEORGIA:

It may depend on what region of the state someone is in. In what I will call the North Texas region, it is difficult to say at this time. I can tell everyone who watches, we will be receiving a national update from the White House early next week on what the next steps are in this Coronavirus response process. We need to wait and see what comes up.

Because what will come out at that time will be based on the data they are seeing in Texas, but also on what they are seeing at the national level, from which they can build trend models. Let us get this new data so we can see.

One last thing, really fast, about the data that is so important for the audience to know. And that is, of all these different people being tested in Texas, less than 10% of them test positive. Fewer than 10% of those who test positive have to go to the hospital.

So these are good results for people to understand that just because this disease is present does not mean they will face the challenge per se.

Watch the full interview below: