Nvidia Adds Control to GeForce Now and Promises New Games Every Week

Nvidia says its GeForce Now cloud gaming service will start getting new games every Thursday, starting with Remedy Entertainment's sci-fi action title. Control.

The announcement is good news for the controversial platform, which has seen high-profile game publishers such as Activision Blizzard, Bethesda Softworks and 2K Games roll out their full libraries since beta came out in early February. Part of the deal means Control it can also be played in GeForce Now using Nvidia's RTX cards, which allow ray tracing effects for more realistic images.

It is not entirely clear how Nvidia claimed ControlBut it may have something to do with Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, who has publicly expressed his support for the platform. "Epic wholeheartedly supports Nvidia's GeForce Now service with Fortnite and with the Epic Games Store titles they choose to participate in (including exclusive ones), and we'll improve integration over time, "Sweeney tweeted earlier this month.

It is the most developer and publisher friendly of the major streaming services, with zero income tax on the game. Gaming companies that want to move the gaming industry towards a healthier state for everyone should support this type of service! – Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) March 7, 2020

Control It is currently an exclusive Epic PC game store, and Epic has also just obtained the rights to future titles from Remedy Entertainment under its new editorial label. So it's safe to say that Epic, Remedy, and Nvidia are on good terms regarding GeForce Now.

The same cannot be said for other publishers, who apparently removed titles from the platform because they did not appreciate that Nvidia included them without express permission and in previous terms. Once Nvidia started charging $ 5 for the GeForce Now public trial in February, it became clear that a number of major publishers were not informed.

It is not clear why publishers do not like the service; None of the largest companies that have released titles has spoken about it. But smaller independent developer Raphael van Lierop of Hinterland Studio said he did not like Nvidia, including its game without its permission, and was concerned that the service could complicate exclusivity deals or ports to other platforms. Bigger publishers may just not like a service that doesn't charge separately for cloud game titles versions, like Google Stadia does.

But by allowing players to access existing purchases via Valve's Steam on any device, GeForce Now has brought up some unprecedented licensing and legality issues that the gaming industry has yet to resolve. It's unexplored territory, and it's clear that Nvidia may have to offer some form of revenue cut or pay a license fee to publishers if they want to use their titles. So far, the company has amicably agreed to remove all games at the owners' request, and launched a blog post earlier this month that it expects these game removals to be "few and far between."

"As of this week, we are aligning most releases on Thursdays. That way, our members know when to check for library updates. GeForce Now will continue to release new and recent game releases as close to their availability as possible. ”Andrew Fear, senior product manager for GeForce Now, writes in a blog post.

Nvidia says that in addition to Control, you are also adding Weapon 2: Operation Arrowhead, Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, Dungeons 3, Headboards, IL-2 Sturmovik: Battle of Stalingrad, Jagged Alliance 2 – WildfireY Guild 3.