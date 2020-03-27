Notice how the phone signals from these spring breakers are scattered across the United States – BGR

As of Thursday night, more than 86,000 cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States, according to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University. That makes the United States the epicenter of what has become a global pandemic.

At the beginning of the crisis, young people who refused to interrupt their spring break spree generated a lot of news coverage, mainly for health experts and public officials begging them to stop meeting in public, while their message about a life-threatening virus that these youngsters might be unintentionally carrying was simply not coming.

New location data analyzed from mobile devices on a single Florida beach shows how far these young people ended up traveling after spring break, and presumably it was time for them to return home, across the US. USA

One of the most frustrating images associated with the current coronavirus pandemic has been of spring break parties in Florida enjoying the sun and waves, defying warnings from health experts and public officials that these idiots must stop congregating en masse in public settings.

Fortunately, that message has begun to sink in, at least for some of them. Perhaps it has to do with the fact that as of Thursday night, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US. USA It was approaching 86,000, according to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University. Or maybe it's because the youngsters finally realized that they are more vulnerable to the virus than they might have thought at first. However, if you want to get a visual snapshot of why the entire nation was practically yelling at all those who came out of spring a week or so ago, check out this quick look at cell phone data that could make it look pretty. angry.

Click play below and you will see an analysis of the anonymous location data from mobile devices that were active on a Fort Lauderdale beach during spring break. For real fun, fast-forward to about the 48-second mark. You will see the signals from the mobile devices on that highlighted beach, and then we will go out to around the 1: 04 mark, when you can now see that the devices that were once confined to a Florida beach have now dispersed away from Florida, to along the east coast, towards the midwest and beyond.

Want to see the true potential impact of ignoring social estrangement? Through a partnership with @xmodesocialWe analyzed secondary locations of anonymized mobile devices that were active within one foot. Lauderdale beach during spring break. This is where they crossed the United States: pic.twitter.com/3A3ePn9Vin – Tectonix GEO (@TectonixGEO) March 25, 2020

Florida, fortunately, has not fared as badly as New York or California in this crisis, but that is not to rule out what people have been through. According to media reports, as of Thursday night there were almost 2,500 cases in the state, and 29 people have died. That number of cases, by the way, has grown by about 1,250 since the start of this week. It's hard to say whether those numbers were exacerbated by large spring break groups that ignored the warnings more than public officials would have liked, but you can't help but wonder.

