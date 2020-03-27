Northern Texans entertain themselves while staying indoors – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(CBSDFW.COM) – The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our daily lives. But many residents of North Texas are finding ways to entertain themselves while being ordered to stay indoors.

The coronavirus outbreak greatly affected the Tennison family as it forced them to cancel a trip to Disney Land. However, they found a creative way to keep magic alive, especially for 3-year-old Harper.

%MINIFYHTML66709837d7449937651cb35320c71f2b13% %MINIFYHTML66709837d7449937651cb35320c71f2b14%

With the help of a laundry basket, a spray bottle, and a television, mom and dad were able to let Harper experience the Splash Mountain ride from their living room.

%MINIFYHTML66709837d7449937651cb35320c71f2b15% %MINIFYHTML66709837d7449937651cb35320c71f2b16%

As the girl sat in the basket, her dad shook her to imitate the trip while she watched a first-person view of the trip on television.

Humans are not the only ones having fun. Animals like Héctor, the Patagonian mara, were able to stretch their legs and walk through the Fort Worth Zoo to meet others they had never met before.

The Fort Worth Zoo captured a video of Hector walking into a glass enclosure and interacting with otters. Otters were equally curious about the Patagonian mara.

Nursing homes across Texas remain closed because they do not accept visitors because their residents are the most vulnerable to contracting COVID-19. So one of these houses in North Richland Hills decided to have a little fun to cheer up its residents.

The Green Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center hosted a dance party for staff and residents. A video shows them dancing to the song "Happy,quot; by Pharrell Williams.

The staff and residents were seen moving to the beat as they entertained themselves during these difficult times.